StorONE Welcomes Sales Powerhouse Zion Gabai as VP of International Sales to Lead EMEA and APAC Expansion

New York, NY, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StorONE, the ONE Enterprise Storage Platform, today announced that Zion Gabai has joined the organization as Vice President and General Manager of International Sales. Gabai most recently was Senior Director for Western and Central Eastern Europe for Dell EMC and also served as Senior Manager for the strategic solutions group for NetApp. For over 25 years, Gabai has been successfully building, developing and leading multinational sales and pre-sales teams, focusing on high performance organizations.

“I am thrilled to join StorONE at such an exciting time for the company. StorONE's innovative approach to storage is reshaping the industry,” said Zion Gabai, Vice President and General Manager of International Sales, StorONE. “I have spent years focusing on EMEA business growth for storage technology such as NetApp, Isilon and others, as well as established leaders such as EMC and Dell. I am looking forward to joining the StorONE leadership team and being part of the storage evolution inspired by and powered by StorONE solutions.”

Gabai brings extensive expertise across networking, storage, cloud, big data, analytics, IoT, AI, and security. He is highly respected by leading distributors in EMEA and APAC, who value his ability to drive innovation and recognize that partnering with Gabai means being at the forefront of a transformative shift in the storage industry.

"StorONE is thrilled to have Zion Gabai on board as we enter an exciting new phase of growth," said Gal Naor, CEO and Co-Founder of StorONE. "Gabai's entrepreneurial mindset and proven ability to lead sales teams to exceed ambitious goals makes him the perfect fit to expand our presence across Europe. With demand for the ONE Storage Platform at an all-time high, Gabai is already making a significant impact in driving our growth and strengthening relationships in the region. His leadership reflects StorONE's ongoing commitment to innovation and delivering unparalleled value to our customers."

About StorONE:

Headquartered in New York, StorONE, the ONE Enterprise Storage Platform, offers the only 100% enterprise software that abstracts hardware and software without any hardware dependency. Our unique technology is designed for high capacity with high-performance storage solutions. With an eight-year investment in completely rewriting the storage stack from the ground up, StorONE maximizes drive utilization, dramatically reducing the number of disks required and providing state-of-the-art data protection against security threats.

StorONE provides ONE software solution for all storage use cases, supporting any storage protocol, disk type, or location, whether on-premises or in the cloud. By integrating data integrity, retention, protection, replication, and security features into a single product, StorONE simplifies operations without requiring additional applications or payments.

Our solution solves one of the biggest storage pain points by supporting different disk types on the same volume, ensuring future-proofing without migrations, and extending to future AI capabilities to maintain data value for potential business use.

StorONE is the most efficient and cost-effective enterprise storage software, paving the way for advanced high-capacity and high-performance solutions while optimizing performance and capacity.

