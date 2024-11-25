Hexagon Purus ASA: Approval and publication of listing prospectus

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Hexagon Purus ASA (the "Company") on 30 October 2024 regarding the successful private placement of 145,000,000 new shares in the Company (the “Private Placement").

A prospectus for the listing of the 89,458,600 new shares allocated in the second tranche of the Private Placement (the "Tranche 2 Shares") was approved by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority today, 25 November 2024. The prospectus will be available on the Company's website: www.hexagonpurus.com.

The share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of Tranche 2 Shares is expected to be registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises on or about 27 November 2024, and the Tranche 2 Shares are expected to be issued in the VPS and tradeable on Oslo Børs on the same date.

For further information:

Salman Alam, CFO, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 70 30 44 50 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com

Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 90 98 22 42 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refuelling, maritime, rail and aerospace.