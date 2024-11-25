AI Governance Market Size is expected to reach a revenue of USD 3,594.8 Mn by 2033, at 39.0% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

New York, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview:

The AI Governance Market size is expected to reach USD 185.5 million by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 3,594.8 million by 2033 according to Dimension Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 39.0% from 2024 to 2033.

AI Governance includes regulations, policies, and practices that govern the deployment, development, and usage of AI technologies with a focus on societal impact, privacy, fairness, accountability, and safety. The framework is characterized by non-discrimination a transparency and looks into the security of personal data and privacy rights. AI governance like certification processes, auditing, impact assessments, and public consultation can be implemented through a collaborative effort including governments, regulatory bodies, and civil society organizations.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/ai-governance-market/request-sample/





The US Overview

The AI Governance Market in the US is projected to reach USD 1.3 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate of 13.4% over its forecast period.

The U.S. AI governance market provides growth opportunities due to better AI adoption, a focus on data privacy, and transforming regulations. Government initiatives, like AI ethics guidelines and cybersecurity measures, drive demand for governance solutions. However, high costs and the complexity of implementing comprehensive AI governance frameworks pose challenges, particularly for smaller organizations with limited resources.

Important Insights

The AI Governance Market is expected to grow by USD 3,594.8 million by 2033 from 2025 with a CAGR of 19.7%.

is expected to grow by USD by 2033 from 2025 with a CAGR of The software segment is set to get the majority share of the AI Governance Market in 2024.

segment is set to get the majority share of the AI Governance Market in 2024. Based on organization size, a large Enterprise segment is expected to be leading the market in 2024.

segment is expected to be leading the market in 2024. The government & defense segment is anticipated to get the largest revenue share in 2024 in the AI Governance Market.

segment is anticipated to get the largest revenue share in 2024 in the AI Governance Market. North America is predicted to have a 32.9% share of revenue share in the Global AI Governance Market in 2024.

Global AI Governance Market: Trends

Emphasis on Explainability : The growing demand for AI systems to provide transparent and understandable explanations for their decisions is shaping governance frameworks, mainly in high-stakes sectors.

: The growing demand for AI systems to provide transparent and understandable explanations for their decisions is shaping governance frameworks, mainly in high-stakes sectors. Focus on Ethical AI : There is a major trend toward establishing ethical guidelines and principles for AI use, with organizations prioritizing fairness, accountability, and transparency.

: There is a major trend toward establishing ethical guidelines and principles for AI use, with organizations prioritizing fairness, accountability, and transparency. Cross-Industry Collaborations : Collaboration between tech companies, regulators, and academic institutions is emerging to create the best practices and standards for responsible AI governance.

: Collaboration between tech companies, regulators, and academic institutions is emerging to create the best practices and standards for responsible AI governance. Global Regulatory Initiatives: Many regions, mainly in Europe and North America, are advancing complete regulatory frameworks focused at ensuring the responsible deployment of AI technologies.

AI Governance Market: Competitive Landscape

The AI governance market is highly competitive, with companies investing in technologies like bias detection, transparency tools, and privacy protection to address ethical & regulatory challenges. Strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations are prevalent as firms improve offerings and expand their presence. Startups are also entering the space, providing innovative and affordable solutions to meet diverse business needs.

Some of the major players in the market include IBM Corp, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon Web Services, SAS Institute, SAP SE, and more.

Some of the prominent market players:

IBM Corp

Alphabet Inc

Microsoft Corp

Amazon Web Services

SAS Institute

SAP SE

Facebook Incs

FICO Inc

ai.

Salesforce

Other Key Players

Transform your business approach with strategic insights from our report. Get in touch to request our brochure today at https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/ai-governance-market/download-reports-excerpt/

AI Governance Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2023) USD 18.5 Mn Forecast Value (2032) USD 3,594.8 Mn CAGR (2023-2032) 39.0% The US Market Size (2024) USD 53.9 Mn Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share North America Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 32.9% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Offering, By Deployment, By Size of Organization, By End User Industry Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Segment Analysis:

Large enterprises are anticipated to dominate the AI governance market, driven by an aim for data privacy and security. To minimize the risks from cyberattacks, many are integrating AI governance solutions, collaborating with providers, and acquiring startups. Meanwhile, small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are set for fast growth, seeking scalable, affordable AI governance solutions. Lacking resources to build in-house frameworks, SMEs highly depends on cloud-based AI Governance as a Service (AGaaS), allowing them to adopt best practices without major infrastructure investments.





AI Governance Market Segmentation

By Offering

Solution Software Tools Platform

Services Consulting Integration Support & Maintenance



By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

By Size of Organization

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By End User Industry

BFSI

Healthcare & Life science

Media & Entertainment

Government & Defense

IT & Telecom

Retail

Automotive

Others

Purchase the Competition Analysis Dashboard Today at https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/checkout/ai-governance-market/

Global AI Governance Market: Driver

Regulatory Compliance : Stricter regulations & guidelines regarding data privacy and ethical AI use are prompting organizations to adopt governance frameworks to ensure compliance.

: Stricter regulations & guidelines regarding data privacy and ethical AI use are prompting organizations to adopt governance frameworks to ensure compliance. Increasing AI Adoption : As industries highly integrate AI technologies, the need for strong governance practices to reduce risks and ensure responsible usage is growing.

: As industries highly integrate AI technologies, the need for strong governance practices to reduce risks and ensure responsible usage is growing. Rising Consumer Awareness : The rise in public concern about data privacy, bias, and ethical implications of AI is driving companies to implement transparent governance policies.

: The rise in public concern about data privacy, bias, and ethical implications of AI is driving companies to implement transparent governance policies. Technological advancements: innovations in AI governance tools, like bias detection and explainability technologies, are improving the ability of organizations to manage AI systems effectively.

Global AI Governance Market: Restraints

High Implementation Costs : The expenses linked with developing and deploying complete AI governance frameworks can be prohibitive, mainly for smaller organizations.

: The expenses linked with developing and deploying complete AI governance frameworks can be prohibitive, mainly for smaller organizations. Lack of Standardization : The lack of universally accepted guidelines and frameworks develops confusion and inconsistency in AI governance practices, impacting broad adoption.

: The lack of universally accepted guidelines and frameworks develops confusion and inconsistency in AI governance practices, impacting broad adoption. Complexity of Integration : Integrating AI governance into current systems and processes can be complex and time-consuming, creating challenges for organizations.

: Integrating AI governance into current systems and processes can be complex and time-consuming, creating challenges for organizations. Resistance to Change: Organizational inertia and resistance to adopting new governance practices can slow down the implementation of AI governance initiatives.

Global AI Governance Market: Opportunities

Emerging Regulations : The introduction of the latest regulations focused on AI ethics and data privacy provides opportunities for companies to create compliance-oriented governance solutions.

: The introduction of the latest regulations focused on AI ethics and data privacy provides opportunities for companies to create compliance-oriented governance solutions. Cloud-Based Solutions : The growth of AI Governance as a Service (AGaaS) provides scalable, affordable governance options for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and highly accessible.

: The growth of AI Governance as a Service (AGaaS) provides scalable, affordable governance options for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and highly accessible. Integration with Other Technologies : Opportunities come from developing AI governance frameworks that integrate with blockchain, IoT, and other emerging technologies, addressing their unique challenges.

: Opportunities come from developing AI governance frameworks that integrate with blockchain, IoT, and other emerging technologies, addressing their unique challenges. Education and Training Programs: There is a major demand for training and educational resources on AI governance, allowing firms to establish expertise and improve responsible AI practices within organizations.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions at https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/ai-governance-market/request-sample/

Regional Analysis

North America is anticipated to lead the global AI governance market with a 32.9% share in 2024, driven by large AI adoption in commercial and governmental sectors. U.S. and Canadian efforts to balance innovation with regulation, along with early adoption of technologies like machine learning, assist this growth. Europe is also anticipated to play a major role, aiming on data privacy and ethical AI use through regulations like GDPR and the proposed AI Act, while individual countries like the UK develop their own AI governance frameworks.





By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the AI Governance Market

September 2024: The National Information Security Standardization Technical Committee unveiled that it had created the first version of the 'Artificial Intelligence Security Governance Framework' and launched it to the public, which aims on upholding a people-centered approach and adhering to the principle of developing artificial intelligence (AI) for good.

The National Information Security Standardization Technical Committee unveiled that it had created the first version of the 'Artificial Intelligence Security Governance Framework' and launched it to the public, which aims on upholding a people-centered approach and adhering to the principle of developing artificial intelligence (AI) for good. September 2024: The UN and the OECD announced a partnership on global AI governance, as the speed of technology development and the breadth of its affects the demand for numerous policy ecosystems to work more cohesively. Further, the OECD & the UN would link their efforts to support governments improve the quality and timeliness of their policy response to AI’s opportunities and its risks.

The UN and the OECD announced a partnership on global AI governance, as the speed of technology development and the breadth of its affects the demand for numerous policy ecosystems to work more cohesively. Further, the OECD & the UN would link their efforts to support governments improve the quality and timeliness of their policy response to AI’s opportunities and its risks. July 2024: China announced its plans to have mass production of AI-driven humanoid robots by 2025 and leadership in the sector by 2027, the country has published a set of governance guidelines & commitments for AI technology that it aspires to adopt globally.

China announced its plans to have mass production of AI-driven humanoid robots by 2025 and leadership in the sector by 2027, the country has published a set of governance guidelines & commitments for AI technology that it aspires to adopt globally. March 2024: the Ministry of Communication and Information introduced that the Government of Indonesia provides policies and governance to optimize the benefits and reduce the threats of artificial intelligence (AI) to society through horizontal & vertical approaches.

the Ministry of Communication and Information introduced that the Government of Indonesia provides policies and governance to optimize the benefits and reduce the threats of artificial intelligence (AI) to society through horizontal & vertical approaches. October 2023: The United Nations announced the creation of a new AI Advisory Body to help the international community’s efforts to govern artificial intelligence. As for developing economies, AI provides the possibility of leapfrogging outdated technologies and bringing services directly to people who need them most. The transformative potential of AI for good is difficult even to grasp.

Browse More Related Reports

The Global Retail Automation Market is expected to reach a value of USD 27.8 billion by the end of 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 63.8 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 9.7%.

The Global Machine Learning Market is expected to reach a value of USD 53.0 billion by the end of 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 844.0 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 36.0%.

The Global Edge AI Software Market is expected to reach a value of USD 1.6 billion by the end of 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 18.8 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 31.6%.



The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Data Management Market is expected to reach a value of USD 34.7 billion by the end of 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 260.3 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 25.1%.

The Global Walking Assist Devices Market is expected to hold a market value of USD 6.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to show subsequent growth with a market value of USD 11.9 billion by the end of 2033 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

The Global Security as a Service Market is projected to hold a market value of USD 162.5 billion in 2024 and is expected to show promising growth as the market is projected to have a USD 1,016.6 billion market value at a CAGR of 22.6% in the forthcoming years.

The Global Network Security Market is expected to reach a value of USD 32.8 billion in 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 99.1 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 13.1%.

The U.S. RFID Tags Market is expected to reach a value of USD 981.7 million by the end of 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 2,212.2 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 9.4%.

The Global Customer Data Platform Market is anticipated to be valued at USD 6.8 billion in 2024 and is further expected to reach USD 60.4 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 27.5%.

The Global Generative AI in Architecture Market is expected to reach a value of USD 1.0 billion by the end of 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 18.1 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 38.3%.

About Dimension Market Research (DMR):

Dimension Market Research (DMR) is a market research and consulting firm based in India & US, with its headquarters located in the USA (New York). The company believes in providing the best and most valuable data to its customers using the best resources analysts into work, to create unmatchable insights into the industries, and markets while offering in-depth results of over 30 industries, and all major regions across the world. We also believe that our clients don’t always want what they see, so we provide customized reports as well, as per their specific requirements to create the best possible outcomes for them and enhance their business through our data and insights in every possible way.