Step Into the Future of Digital Signage at Questex’s Digital Signage Experience (DSE)

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Digital Signage Experience (DSE), the preeminent event and digital platform for the digital signage industry, will bring together the ultimate gathering of digital signage experts December 7-10, 2024, in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall. Register here.

“DSE is where ideas become realities and connections drive success,” said David Drain, Director, Event Programs, DSE. “Whether you're here to find inspiration, refine a project, or connect with the industry’s best, DSE provides the tools, insights, and community you need to elevate your digital signage game.”

What Awaits You at DSE

One-of-a-kind Keynotes

Craig Winslow, Experiential Director/Owner, Winslow Studio will present “Illuminating Creativity: Infusing Playfulness in Tech-Driven Experiences”

December 8 at 12:30 p.m.

December 8 at 4:30 p.m.

December 9 at 9:30 a.m.

Unparalleled Conference Program & Learning Opportunities

The conference program will feature top industry experts and in-depth sessions to assist attendees take their educational experience to the next level. View the speaker lineup here.

Digital Signage Certified Experts Course (December 7)

(December 7) Digital Content and Media Expert Course (December 8)

(December 8) Exclusive Backstage Las Vegas Tours showcasing high-tech venues like Ole Red, Illuminarium, and Cirque du Soleil (December 7).

(December 7). Digital Signage Installation Tours at Atomic Golf and ARTE MUSEUM (December 8).

Cutting-Edge Technology on Display

The DSE and LDI Exhibit Halls will feature more than 75 companies showcasing the latest in digital signage technology. View the exhibitors here.

The Innovation Park will be centrally located within the exhibit hall and will feature topic-based exhibits, roundtable discussions, and guided discourse, fostering collaboration and inspiration for elevating the experience. The Innovation Park was developed in partnership with AAG Consulting Group.

Each designated sponsor within the Innovation Park includes one topic-branded kiosk. Each sponsor will also lead a discussion group in the centralized meeting area. Sponsors and their topics include:

Coffman Media – Power of Partnerships

Navori Labs– Future of Signage

nsign.tv – Simplify Complexity

Skykit – Real-Time Data

Spectrio – Real Media Networks

STREAM – Contextual Media

Wallboard – Next Gen Integration

Zutek – Installation and Field Services

ClearLED– Digital Installation of Transparent LED Screens

Special Features Designed to Elevate the DSE Experience

VIP Buyer Program

The VIP Buyer Program provides selected participants with an opportunity to engage in 15-minute one-on-one meetings with curated event partners to discover cutting-edge solutions. Apply for the program here.

Digital Signage Experience (DIZZIE) Awards

The Digital Signage Experience (DIZZIE) awards program recognizes companies from around the world whose digital signage installations and campaigns challenge existing standards and drive the industry forward. Winners will be announced during an awards ceremony on December 9. View the finalists here.

Women in Tech Brunch

On December 10, the Women of AV/IT (WAVIT) and LDI will present an inspiring talk, informative panel discussion and networking as well as a keynote by Emily Malone, Head of Live Events for Disguise. Registration is required. Learn more here.

DSE Mixer

The DSE Mixer will be held on December 8 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. All attendees are welcome to join the Mixer.

DSE 2024 is more than an event—it’s where innovation thrives and connections flourish. Join us December 7–10 in Las Vegas to explore what’s next in digital signage. Learn more and register at https://www.digitalsignageexperience.com.

About Digital Signage Experience (DSE)

Digital Signage Experience (DSE) is the preeminent event and digital platform for the digital signage industry, showcasing innovations in technology, market applications and creative educational content. With an increased focus on reaching key end-user markets for digital solutions and experiences, DSE will harness other audiences and platforms in hotels, hospitality, travel, healthcare, entertainment, education, sensors and communications technology and more. DSE takes place December 7-10, 2024 in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

