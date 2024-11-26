SEALSQ Advances Toward 2025 Post-Quantum Chip Launch with Quantum-Resistant Platform Testing

Geneva, Switzerland, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Video showcasing the testing process is available at https://youtu.be/XXgryTeicL8

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or the "Company"), a leader in semiconductor, PKI, and post-quantum technology solutions, today announced it has commenced the quality and functional testing phase for the initial batch of its groundbreaking quantum-resistant hardware platform, the QS7001. The Company remains on track to begin production and delivery as scheduled in 2025.

SEALSQ’s product roadmap for 2025 includes the highly anticipated launch of its Quantum-Resistant Secure Chips portfolio, featuring the QS7001 Open Platform and the QVault Trusted Platform Module (TPM). Engineering samples of the QS7001 are currently undergoing rigorous physical and logical validation as part of an extensive testing campaign.

Looking ahead to 2025, SEALSQ is preparing to meet robust market demand. Ongoing discussions signal strong interest from existing and new customers in deploying quantum-resistant solutions to secure critical infrastructures in a post-quantum world.

Jean Pierre Enguent, Chief Technology Officer of SEALSQ, stated, “The testing campaign is delivering highly promising results, reinforcing our commitment to the anticipated Q1 2025 availability timeline. At the same time, the QVault TPM firmware stack is progressing through integration and evaluation, positioning us to achieve our goal of delivering to our first customer by late 2025.”

The QS7001 represents a cutting-edge solution in post-quantum security. It is a RISC-V-based, quantum-resistant hardware platform with CCEAL5+ certification, supporting Kyber and Dilithium post-quantum cryptographic algorithms. Designed as an open platform, it enables the development of application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) or customized firmware by customers. The QVault TPM, on the other hand, will include a pre-configured, FIPS 140-3 and TCG-certified firmware stack, delivering the highest standards in hardware security to protect sensitive systems in a post-quantum era.

The global TPM market is experiencing significant growth, with projections estimating it will reach approximately USD 5.97 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2024 to 2030 (Source: Verified Market Research 2024). Similarly, the ASIC market is anticipated to expand, with forecasts indicating a market size of USD 35.5 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period (Source: KBV Research 2024).

SEALSQ remains committed to advancing security technologies and enabling businesses to future-proof their operations against emerging quantum computing threats.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the expected success of our technology strategy and solutions for IoMT Security for Medical and Healthcare sectors, SEALSQ's ability to implement its growth strategies, SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

All forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release. SEALSQ Corp does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

