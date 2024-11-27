Home Health Hub Market to Surpass USD 9.16 Billion by 2032, Says S&S Insider

Austin, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The S&S Insider report indicates that, “The Home Health Hub Market was valued at USD 0.80 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 9.16 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.29% from 2024 to 2032.”

Growth of the Home Health Hub Market Driven by Technology and Demand for Flexible Care

The Home Health Hub market is increasing fast, due to innovations in telemedicine, monitoring devices, and wearables. Interestingly, 96% of the health centers supported by HRSA employed telehealth as a major mode for primary care in 2023; that reflects the emerging need for healthcare to be accessible, mainly among aged people with chronic diseases. As healthcare costs escalate and hospital systems become overcrowded, the demand for cost-effective remote healthcare solutions keeps on increasing. With over 80% of Americans in favor of remote patient monitoring, home health hubs are becoming crucial to providing personalized, flexible care.

Looking ahead, the market is poised for continuous growth as AI, machine learning, and data analytics are driving innovation in predictive healthcare and delivery of care. AI is already saving doctors hours and administrative tasks have been reduced by 20%. Going forward, collaboration between health providers, tech firms, and insurers to enhance home-based care is likely to increase the demand for home health hubs, reengineering healthcare delivery worldwide and enhancing patient outcomes.





Home Health Hub Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 0.80 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 9.16 Billion CAGR CAGR of 31.29% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Product & Services (Standalone Hubs, Smartphone-based Hubs, Services)

• By Type of Patient Monitoring (High-acuity Patient Monitoring, Moderate-acuity Patient Monitoring, Low-acuity Patient Monitoring)

• By End User (Hospitals, Healthcare Payers, Home Care Agencies, Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Facilities) Key Drivers • Rising Demand for Home Healthcare Driven by Aging Population, Technology, and Cost-Efficiency Fuels Home Health Hub Market Growth

• Cost Efficiency Drives Home Health Hub Market Growth, Offering Affordable Alternatives to Hospital and Long-Term Care Stay

By End User, Hospitals Dominate and Home Care Agencies Grow Fastest in the Home Health Hub Market

Hospitals Segment dominated the Home Health Hub Market with the highest revenue share of about 38% in 2023. This is experienced due to such high technology investments and an increasing trend towards post-discharge home care solutions which bring about a reduction in readmission cases. It is easier to introduce home health hubs due to this infrastructure available within hospitals, thereby developing continuous care delivery.

Home Care Agencies Segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 33.15% from 2024-2032 due to the growing demand for home care services from the aging population and personalized healthcare. Technology-enabled remote monitoring will help home care agencies expand their market share rapidly in the next decade.

By Product & Service, Smartphone-Based Hubs Lead the Home Health Hub Market

Smartphone-based hubs Segment dominated the Home Health Hub Market with the highest revenue share of about 45% in 2023 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 32.8% from 2024-2032. The integration of wearable devices and health monitoring apps has made these hubs very attractive to consumers and healthcare providers. With mobile technology driving remote monitoring and telehealth, this category will continue to grow at a healthy pace, encouraging further investments and consumer demand for accessible healthcare solutions.

By Type Of Patient Monitoring, High-Acuity Patient Monitoring Driving Growth in the Home Health Hub Market

High-acuity Patient Monitoring Segment dominated the Home Health Hub Market with the highest revenue share of about 38% in 2023 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 32.36% from 2024-2032. This dominance is attributed to the growing demand for continuous, real-time monitoring of patients with critical health conditions, as healthcare providers are moving toward more intensive, at-home care solutions. Technological advances, such as remote monitoring of vital signs, improve patient outcomes. With increased investments and customer demand for value-added advanced healthcare options, this segment is likely to spur further innovations and changes in patient care, adding to long-term growth momentum in the market.

North America's Dominance and Asia Pacific's Rapid Growth in the Home Health Hub Market

North America dominated the Home Health Hub Market with the highest revenue share of about 42% in 2023. This is majorly due to the adoption rates of digital health technology and robust healthcare infrastructure; the region highlights a growing preference for home-based care solutions, alongside the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and widespread adoption of smartphones and wearables, thus boosting the demand for home health hubs in that region.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 34.20% from 2024-2032. This is attributed to the increasing healthcare needs in Japan and China, which feature economies having increasingly aging populations. Growth in Asia Pacific Home Health Hubs Being driven by government investments in healthcare modernization and the increasing requirement for cost-effective healthcare solutions, home health hubs are fast turning into a substantial growth market.

Key Developments in the Home Health Hub Market

In September 2024, Caregility upgraded its telehealth solutions with AI-driven vitals scanning and improvements to iObserver for enhanced virtual patient monitoring.

In 2023, Homecare Hub raised CAD 3.4 million in seed funding to expand its senior care platform and scale into the U.S. market.





