Scotlynn SweetPac Growers Help Raise $21,000 for Juravinski Cancer Centre Through Pumpkin Sales





NORFOLK COUNTY, Ontario, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scotlynn SweetPac Growers, led by CEO Scott Biddle, played a pivotal role in raising $21,470 for the Juravinski Cancer Centre through their continued support of the JCC Pumpkin Patch Event. This annual fundraiser highlights Scotlynn SweetPac’s commitment to community health and philanthropy, with the 2024 event making a significant impact once again.

This year, SweetPac Growers donated an incredible 16,000 pounds of pumpkins to the event, while Scotlynn provided one of their trucks to ensure the pumpkins made it to the venue efficiently. In addition, a team of Scotlynn volunteers dedicated their time and energy to assist with transporting the pumpkins, showcasing the company’s hands-on approach to giving back.

The event, hosted in 2024 at Austin’s Farm Market on Cockshutt Road in Norfolk, brought together a community of local farmers and supporters. Donations of corn stalks, straw, and additional pumpkins from farms such as Peacock Farms, R. & A. Kukielka Farms, and Campbell Farms added to the collaborative spirit of the fundraiser. Organizer Jessica Durka praised the teamwork, saying, “Having a team is massive here. We couldn’t do it on our own.”

Funds raised this year will be directed towards the purchase of apheresis machines to support patients in the Hematology Unit at the Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre. Utilized for patients with cancers of the blood including leukemia and lymphoma, apheresis machines play a critical role in stem cell transplantation. With the combined efforts of SweetPac, Scotlynn, and the local community, the event succeeded in achieving its ambitious target. The ongoing event has raised just under $250,000 for the Juravinski Cancer Centre in Hamilton over the past seven years.

“I’m pleased to share that we have already been able to initiate the purchase of the first 2 apheresis machines in 2024 and are well on our way to funding the remaining four thanks to the incredible support of donors like Scotlynn and events like Austin’s Pumpkin Patch,” said Jessica Durka, Board Member, Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation.

Scott Biddle, Scotlynn SweetPac CEO and a lifelong Norfolk resident, expressed pride in the company’s involvement: “It’s about supporting the community that we live and in that supports us. Scotlynn and SweetPac Growers are committed to making a difference when we can, and this event shows what we can do when we work together.”

The JCC Pumpkin Patch Event has become a hallmark of community collaboration and generosity. With Scotlynn’s transport trucks, SweetPac’s pumpkin donations, and the dedicated efforts of volunteers at Austin’s Pumpkin Patch, this year’s event was another shining example of how businesses and communities can come together to make a lasting impact.

