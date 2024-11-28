Press Release

Nokia upgrades Cloudbear network to offer customized hosting services in Europe

Nokia to provide complete data center networking solution including fabric switching, interconnection and peering.

Dutch hosting provider praises Nokia’s community-driven approach from discord server channels to open source projects and tools.

Partnership lays groundwork for future data center expansion.

28 November 2024

Espoo, Finland – Nokia has been selected by Cloudbear, a growing hosting services provider in the Netherlands, to implement its state-of-the-art data center networking infrastructure. This complete data center deployment is implemented on the Kuberbetes-based CBWS hosting environment. Nokia’s deployment includes an ultra-reliable data center fabric switching, and data center gateway routers that provider IP data center interconnection, and IP peering. With this implementation, Cloudbear will further enhance its ability to provide customized hosting services to meet very specific customer requirements with maximum efficiency. In addition, Cloudbear’s ability to deliver fast, reliable, and secure hosting services to its customers across Europe is augmented.

As part of the partnership, Cloudbear has benefited from having access to Nokia’s community. For instance, the SR Linux Discord channel has provided them with quick access to questions about Cloudbear’s implementation. The Dutch provider has also used Nokia’s open source project Containerlab for its CI/CD pipeline implementation.

Marlin Cremers, co-founder of Cloudbear, said: “The flexibility and reliability of Nokia’s networking solutions allow us to bring services faster to market and with great efficiency, ensuring our customers benefit from high-quality, secure services. Working with Nokia, we were able to satisfy all our data center networking requirements from a single vendor. This includes ultra reliable DC fabric switching, world class IP data center interconnection, and highly scalable IP Peering. Other than a reputation of high-quality products, Nokia's personal touch and community-driven approach has been a key differentiator and has stood out from day one, showing Nokia’s true commitment to this partnership.”

Matthieu Bourguignon, Senior Vice-President and Head of Europe for Network Infrastructure business at Nokia, commented: “This partnership highlights how Nokia’s complete data center solution from fabric switching to other essential IP networking capabilities can be leveraged to unlock the next generation of hosting services delivered by companies like Cloudbear. Our tailored approach and commitment to customer success ensures that businesses of all sizes can benefit from Nokia’s comprehensive range of data center solutions and ongoing support. We are dedicated to empowering companies through every phase of their journey, from pre-purchase to deployment and ongoing operations, ensuring customers like Cloudbear have the resources they need to thrive.”

Cloudbear is laying the groundwork for future growth and has deployed a complete data center networking solution from Nokia. This includes Nokia’s 7220 IXR-D series platforms for data center leaf, and spine roles, while also leveraging these platforms as a Data Center Gateway to connect to upcoming data center locations within their infrastructure. As part of this deployment Cloudbear has deployed Nokia’s SR Linux Network Operating System (NOS) offering a new level of openness, telemetry, and programmability conducive to network automation. Additionally, Cloudbear has deployed Nokia’s flagship 7750 SR-1 router, enabling Cloudbear to peer with the internet and other networks with massive scale.

Resources and additional information

Product page: 7220 Interconnect Router for Data Center Fabrics | Nokia

Product page: Service Router Linux (SR Linux) | Nokia

Product page: Nokia 7750 Service Router





About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About Cloudbear

Cloudbear is revolutionising managed cloud services by empowering businesses to focus solely on developing their SaaS applications or supporting agencies that create (SaaS) applications for their clients. While customers concentrate on innovation, Cloudbear takes care of the heavy lifting—designing and managing infrastructure, Continuous Deployment pipelines, monitoring, and dashboarding.

At the heart of their services is CBWS, Cloudbear’s state-of-the-art cloud environment based in Eindhoven, The Netherlands. Powered by Nokia’s advanced networking technology, CBWS delivers low-latency, high-throughput solutions optimised for the needs of SaaS businesses and development agencies.

With a focus on scalability, security, and performance, Cloudbear enables companies and agencies to streamline operations, speed up deployment cycles, and bring transformative applications to market with confidence. Whether you’re developing your own SaaS product or helping others build theirs, Cloudbear is the trusted partner for a reliable, cutting-edge cloud foundation.

