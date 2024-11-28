Press Release : Annual Results 2023/2024

Solid property and financial performance
& dividend up for the 10th consecutive year
|97.8%
|6.99%
|2.22%
|95.5%
|8.8%
| EPRA
OCCUPANCY RATE
|GROSS YIELD ON THE PORTFOLIO
|AVERAGE COST OF DEBT
|INTEREST RATES HEDGING RATIO
|GROSS DIVIDEND YIELD
Operating results
- Rental income : €53.3 million, up by 3.9% from €51.3 million at 30/09/2023
- EPRA Earnings : €36.2 million, stable compared to €36.0 million at 30/09/2023
- EPRA Earnings (per share) : €5.49 (vs €5.46 at 30/09/2023)
- Net result : €25.5 million (vs €33.8 million at 30/09/2023), this decrease being solely due to revaluation differences compared to the previous financial year (-€10.7 million compared to -€2.2 million)
Balance sheet information
- Fair value of the portfolio : €748.6 million (vs €740.9 million at 30/09/2023)
- Debt ratio (EPRA LTV) : 42.1%, down from 43.4% at 30/09/2023
- Net asset value (EPRA NTA) per share : €65.80 (vs €63.59 at 30/09/2023)
Dividend
- Dividend increase for the 10th consecutive year : Proposed distribution of a gross dividend of €4.30 per share, up by 3.6% compared to €4.15 per share the previous financial year
