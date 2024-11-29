Mikra Partners with Harley Oliver to Drive Operational Efficiency and Drive Sales Growth

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: LFSWF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to support wellness in innovative ways, is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with Harley Oliver, a Toronto-based digital design firm, aimed at optimizing operational efficiency and increasing sales growth as Mikra continues its commitment to delivering science-backed wellness solutions to its growing customer base.

“This venture represents a strategic step forward to reduce internal costs while leveraging Harley Oliver’s proven expertise in fractional outsourcing,” said Andrea Judge, CEO of Lifeist Wellness. “By tapping into their innovative approach and extensive experience, we’ve already seen tangible results, including greater efficiency and increased sales, as demonstrated by the success of our pre-Black Friday Cyber Monday promotion.”

Founded in 2007, Harley Oliver specializes in creating cutting-edge websites, applications, and digital content experiences. With a focus on e-commerce, branding, and strategy, the firm has collaborated with industry leaders across North America, earning accolades for their innovative and impactful designs. This partnership positions Mikra to streamline operations and enhance its digital presence, further aligning with its mission to make advanced wellness solutions accessible to more consumers.

"At Harley Oliver, it’s not about doing more—it’s about doing what’s more effective," said Ben Leoni, Founder and Senior Director, Harley Oliver. "We find that modern digital strategies often feel vague when it comes to delivering measurable results. Our focus is on setting the right direction and implementing specific, practical tactics to drive progress. While there’s work to do, we’re incredibly excited about the opportunity to partner with Mikra and establish a scalable model for success. Together, we aim to craft a stronger narrative that delivers results and amplifies Mikra’s presence in the health and wellness space."

“This collaboration underscores Mikra’s commitment to delivering exceptional value while maintaining focus on our core growth initiatives,” added Judge. “We are thrilled to partner with a team that shares our vision for innovation and success.”

The partnership with Harley Oliver aligns with Mikra’s strategy to work with best-in-class partners to enhance its capabilities, deliver impactful customer experiences, and drive sustainable growth.

About Harley Oliver

Harley Oliver is an award-winning digital design firm specializing in designing modern and unique websites, applications and digital content experiences. Clients rely on us to stay ahead of all things digital. We're an agile team shaped by a fast-paced startup culture and offer highly specialized services that work in accordance with what brands need today. For more information visit: www.harleyoliver.com.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist leverages advancements in science and technology to develop innovative products that support human wellness and transform lives. Lifeist’s key asset is its U.S. biosciences subsidiary Mikra Cellular Sciences Inc. ("Mikra"), a biosciences and consumer wellness company focused on developing and selling innovative wellness products.

