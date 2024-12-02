FLUENT Expands Popular MOODS Vaporizer Line with Premium Offerings in New York and Florida

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) (“Cansortium” or the “Company”), a vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis company operating under the FLUENT™ brand, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its popular MOODS vaporizer line, bringing two new premium extensions to consumers in New York and Florida. Available now, adults across the Empire State can purchase MOODS Black at all Etain Health locations , while MOODS Winter is available exclusively to medical marijuana patients at all FLUENT locations across the Sunshine State.

MOODS, already a fan favorite, distinguishes itself from traditional cannabis vapes with its thoughtfully crafted strains, each designed to provide a specific mood or experience. This unique approach to cannabis consumption ensures that users can find the perfect strain to complement their desired state of mind, whether it be relaxation, creativity or euphoria.

"We're excited to bring both MOODS Black to New York and MOODS Winter to Florida, offering our customers even more choice and customization in their cannabis experience," said Robert Beasley, CEO of Cansortium. "Our new strains are designed to evoke a precise mood, simplifying the search to find the perfect option for any occasion. With a wide range of flavors and effects, there's a MOODS product for everyone this season."

MOODS Black: New York

Featuring high-potency cannabis oil infused with cannabis-derived terpenes, MOODS Black delivers an authentic and rich true-to-flower flavor profile that sets it apart from other vapes on the market. Available in three distinct strains exclusively at Etain dispensary locations, the new line offers New Yorkers a tailored experience for every moment:

Bruce Banner, often just called “Banner” or “OG Banner,” is a powerful sativa-leaning hybrid strain named after the legendary alter-ego of the Hulk. With a cross of OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel, it has dense, vibrant buds that deliver a diesel aroma touched with sweet, fruity undertones. Known for its fast-acting, energizing effects, Bruce Banner brings a rush of euphoria and creativity, eventually tapering into a calm, body-relaxing high perfect for daytime enjoyment. Egyptian Gold: A premium hybrid strain, Egyptian Gold boasts a bright citrus-gas aroma and a deliciously peachy taste. Its euphoric and balanced high is perfect for easing stress, stimulating appetite, and uplifting both the mind and body.

MOODS Black will also be available in a variety of formats to suit individual preferences:

MOODS Mini All-in-One ($65): This sleek and compact device, tailored specifically for MOODS distillate blends, packs a full gram of cannabis oil into its ultra-portable design. The MOODS Mini is USB-C rechargeable and utilizes advanced technology to ensure rich, lasting flavors and a smooth vaping experience.

This sleek and compact device, tailored specifically for MOODS distillate blends, packs a full gram of cannabis oil into its ultra-portable design. The MOODS Mini is USB-C rechargeable and utilizes advanced technology to ensure rich, lasting flavors and a smooth vaping experience. Dash All-in-One ($40): Offering convenience and efficiency, the MOODS Dash is the perfect grab-n-go device that boasts a rechargeable design and an enhanced heating system for consistently smooth and satisfying hits. Its dual airflow technology ensures excellent cloud production and rich flavor with every inhale.

Offering convenience and efficiency, the MOODS Dash is the perfect grab-n-go device that boasts a rechargeable design and an enhanced heating system for consistently smooth and satisfying hits. Its dual airflow technology ensures excellent cloud production and rich flavor with every inhale. 510 Cartridge ($60): Experience the classic vaping experience with a modern twist. MOODS cartridges feature an innovative vortex mouthpiece that enhances vapor flow for a smoother draw and richer flavor. With a 1G capacity, these cartridges are compatible with most 510-thread batteries.



As an added bonus, FLUENT is offering a free gift with qualifying MOODS Black product purchases at all Etain Health dispensaries for a limited time and while supplies last.

MOODS Winter: Florida

Adding to the excitement, FLUENT’s new Winter line of MOODS features two new, holiday-inspired flavors. Available exclusively at all FLUENT locations across Florida, these seasonal offerings come in both the 1G 510 Cartridge ($65) and 1G MOODS Mini All-in-One ($70), only while supplies last:

Reindeer Reefer: Take a sleigh ride to serenity with Reindeer Reefer, an indica-leaning hybrid derived from the iconic Girl Scout Cookies strain. Its fresh peppermint profile sprinkles a touch of holiday magic on a rich blend of cerebral joy and full-body relaxation. Celebrated for its powerful pain-relieving properties, this strain will have you floating peacefully through the holiday hustle.

For more information on product releases and availability, visit the FLUENT website and follow FLUENT on Instagram at @Fluent_FL to stay up-to-date on the brand’s latest innovations.

About Cansortium Inc.

Cansortium is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas. The Company operates under the Fluent™ brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium’s unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.’s Common Shares trade on the CSE under the symbol “TIUM.U” and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “CNTMF”. For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com .

Company Contact:

Robert Beasley, CEO

investors.getfluent.com