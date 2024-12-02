Major shareholder announcement

In continuation of the announcement and completion of the private placement as per company announcement no. 24.19, Bang & Olufsen A/S ("B&O" or the "Company") has received notice of the following:
- Arbejdsmarkedets Tillægspension ("ATP") subscribed for shares in the private placement and, as a result of dilution, now holds less than 10 per cent of the total number of shares and voting rights in B&O.
