Global Biopsy Device Market Set for Steady Growth, Projected to Reach USD 3,270.4 Million by 2034 | Says Future Market Insights

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biopsy device market is on track for steady growth over the next decade, with a projected valuation of USD 2,274.1 million in 2024, according to a recent report by Future Market Insights (FMI). The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.70%, reaching USD 3,270.4 million by the end of the forecast period in 2034.

As healthcare systems worldwide continue to prioritize early diagnostics, the demand for biopsy devices is set to rise, with the market anticipated to grow 1.4 times its current size over the next ten years. Key drivers of this growth include advances in minimally invasive biopsy techniques, the rising incidence of cancer and chronic diseases, and technological innovations that improve patient outcomes and diagnostic accuracy.

FMI’s analysis highlights the role of strategic investments in research and development as crucial to supporting the market’s growth. Efforts to enhance precision and patient comfort are expected to propel the biopsy device ecosystem forward, positioning the sector to meet the evolving demands of both healthcare providers and patients.

A huge increase in the need for minimally invasive biopsy techniques in the industry encourages the demand for biopsy devices. During the projected period, it is anticipated that a variety of technologies and goods, including vacuum-assisted devices, needle-based biopsy guns, and biopsy guiding systems, will experience rapid growth.

The growth of biopsy device business is expanding in size over the future years, due to rising awareness of breast cancer therapy and diagnostics. Numerous countries offer programs for the early detection of breast cancer.

Opportunities for Growth in the Biopsy Device Market:

The shift towards early detection and preventive healthcare offers abundant opportunities for growth within the biopsy device market. One notable trend is the rise of medical tourism, particularly in Thailand, where the combination of cost-effective healthcare and high-quality services presents a significant opportunity for market expansion.

In Thailand, collaborations between local healthcare providers and international medical device manufacturers are expected to ensure widespread availability of advanced biopsy technologies. Additionally, the country’s aging population and the growing prevalence of non-communicable diseases will continue to fuel demand for diagnostic solutions such as biopsy devices.

Biopsy Device Market - Analyst Viewpoint

In the coming decade, liquid biopsy procedures are likely to pose a major threat to the biopsy device business.

Liquid biopsy offers non-invasive diagnostic tests for detecting cancer, as it provides a simple, relatively less expensive blood, urine, or plasma test to detect malignancy in any part of the patient’s body.

Liquid biopsy is expected to provide a better sample for any type of diagnosis and analysis, as it can be taken repeatedly. This overcomes the challenge associated with repeated tissue samples.

Liquid samples help detect disease progression in real-time, predict outcomes, switch treatment when required, and potentially increase the life expectancy of the patient. Thus, the liquid biopsy procedure is likely to be a major threat to the growth of the biopsy device business in the coming decade.

Key Trends Driving the Market:

Point-of-Care Solutions: The growing adoption of point-of-care diagnostic solutions is accelerating the biopsy process, making it more efficient and accessible. The portability of these devices is also contributing to the market’s growth. Modernization of Biopsy Techniques: Traditional biopsy methods are being replaced by modern approaches, such as liquid biopsy, which is gaining traction for its non-invasive nature and enhanced diagnostic capabilities. Personalized Biopsy Devices: Consumers are increasingly seeking personalized biopsy solutions tailored to individual needs. As a result, manufacturers are focusing on meeting these demands to stay competitive in the market.



With technological advancements, a growing focus on early diagnosis, and the rise of personalized healthcare, the biopsy device market is well-positioned for steady, sustained growth in the coming years. Stakeholders looking to capitalize on the opportunities presented by these trends will be crucial in shaping the future of the industry.

“Biopsy devices are integral to the ongoing transformation of the healthcare landscape, particularly in the realm of early detection and personalized medicine, the market is experiencing robust growth due to the shift towards minimally invasive procedures, the need for more accurate diagnostics, and the focus on patient-centered care. As these trends continue to evolve, the biopsy device market is poised to meet the growing demands of both healthcare providers and patients,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways:

The estimated market size in 2024 is projected to be USD 2,274.1 million.

By 2034, the market is expected to reach a value of USD 3,270.4 million.

The value-based Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2024 to 2034 is forecasted at 3.70%.

Canada is anticipated to grow at a value CAGR of 2.60% from 2024 to 2034.

France is expected to experience a higher growth rate, with a value CAGR of 4.30% during the same period.

Spain is projected to see a value CAGR of 4.10% from 2024 to 2034.

India is expected to lead the growth among the listed countries, with a robust value CAGR of 5.80% over the next decade.

Thailand is forecasted to grow at a value CAGR of 4.50% from 2024 to 2034.





Challenges and Recommendations:

Ethical and legal considerations surrounding biopsy procedures present significant challenges. Adherence to strict procedural standards is essential to ensure clean practices and maintain market integrity.

Competitive Landscape:

The global biopsy device market is highly competitive, with several key players strengthening their positions through strategic initiatives:

B. Braun Melsungen AG acquired Intermedt Medizin & Technik GmbH in March 2022, diversifying the Avitum division’s product portfolio.

acquired Intermedt Medizin & Technik GmbH in March 2022, diversifying the Avitum division’s product portfolio. Becton, Dickinson, and Company collaborated with GOCC in March 2024 to advance bloodstream infection testing and expand operations in Poland.

Key Companies in the Market:

CR Bard

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Hologic Inc.

Cook Medical

Devicor Medical Products Inc.

Argon Medical Inc.



Market Segmentation:

By Product Type: Guidance System, Needles, Guns, Reagents and Kits, Others

Guidance System, Needles, Guns, Reagents and Kits, Others By Application: Medical Diagnosis, Scientific Research

Medical Diagnosis, Scientific Research By End Use: Hospital, Specialized Oncology Centres, Diagnostic Centers, Research Institutes

Hospital, Specialized Oncology Centres, Diagnostic Centers, Research Institutes By Region: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, The Middle East and Africa

French Language:

Le marché mondial des dispositifs de biopsie est en passe de connaître une croissance régulière au cours de la prochaine décennie, avec une valorisation prévue de 2 274,1 millions USD en 2024, selon un récent rapport de Future Market Insights (FMI). Le marché devrait se développer à un taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) de 3,70 %, atteignant 3 270,4 millions USD d’ici la fin de la période de prévision en 2034.

Alors que les systèmes de santé du monde entier continuent de donner la priorité aux diagnostics précoces, la demande de dispositifs de biopsie est appelée à augmenter, le marché devant croître de 1,4 fois sa taille actuelle au cours des dix prochaines années. Les principaux moteurs de cette croissance comprennent les progrès des techniques de biopsie mini-invasives, l’incidence croissante du cancer et des maladies chroniques, ainsi que les innovations technologiques qui améliorent les résultats pour les patients et la précision des diagnostics.

L’analyse de FMI souligne le rôle des investissements stratégiques dans la recherche et le développement comme crucial pour soutenir la croissance du marché. Les efforts visant à améliorer la précision et le confort des patients devraient propulser l’écosystème des dispositifs de biopsie vers l’avant, positionnant le secteur pour répondre aux demandes changeantes des prestataires de soins de santé et des patients.

Opportunités de croissance sur le marché des dispositifs de biopsie :

L’évolution vers la détection précoce et les soins de santé préventifs offre de nombreuses opportunités de croissance sur le marché des dispositifs de biopsie. Une tendance notable est l’essor du tourisme médical, en particulier en Thaïlande, où la combinaison de soins de santé rentables et de services de haute qualité présente une opportunité importante d’expansion du marché.

En Thaïlande, les collaborations entre les prestataires de soins de santé locaux et les fabricants internationaux de dispositifs médicaux devraient garantir une disponibilité généralisée des technologies de biopsie avancées. De plus, le vieillissement de la population du pays et la prévalence croissante des maladies non transmissibles continueront d’alimenter la demande de solutions de diagnostic telles que les dispositifs de biopsie.

Principales tendances qui stimulent le marché :

1. Solutions au point de service : L’adoption croissante des solutions de diagnostic au point de service accélère le processus de biopsie, le rendant plus efficace et plus accessible. La portabilité de ces appareils contribue également à la croissance du marché.

2. Modernisation des techniques de biopsie : Les méthodes de biopsie traditionnelles sont remplacées par des approches modernes, telles que la biopsie liquide, qui gagne du terrain en raison de sa nature non invasive et de ses capacités de diagnostic améliorées.

3. Appareils de biopsie personnalisés : Les consommateurs recherchent de plus en plus des solutions de biopsie personnalisées adaptées à leurs besoins individuels. Par conséquent, les fabricants s’efforcent de répondre à ces demandes pour rester compétitifs sur le marché.

Grâce aux progrès technologiques, à l’accent croissant mis sur le diagnostic précoce et à l’essor des soins de santé personnalisés, le marché des dispositifs de biopsie est bien positionné pour une croissance régulière et soutenue dans les années à venir. Les parties prenantes qui cherchent à tirer parti des opportunités offertes par ces tendances seront cruciales pour façonner l’avenir de l’industrie.

Principaux points à retenir :

La taille estimée du marché en 2024 devrait être de 2 274,1 millions USD.

D’ici 2034, le marché devrait atteindre une valeur de 3 270,4 millions USD.

Le taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) basé sur la valeur de 2024 à 2034 est prévu à 3,70 %.

Le Canada devrait croître à un TCAC de 2,60 % de 2024 à 2034.

La France devrait connaître un taux de croissance plus élevé, avec un TCAC de 4,30 % au cours de la même période.

L’Espagne devrait connaître un TCAC de 4,10 % de 2024 à 2034.

L’Inde devrait être en tête de la croissance parmi les pays cotés, avec un TCAC robuste de 5,80 % au cours de la prochaine décennie.

La Thaïlande devrait croître à un TCAC de 4,50 % de 2024 à 2034.

Défis et recommandations :

Les considérations éthiques et juridiques entourant les procédures de biopsie présentent des défis importants. Le respect de normes procédurales strictes est essentiel pour garantir des pratiques propres et maintenir l’intégrité du marché.

« Les dispositifs de biopsie font partie intégrante de la transformation en cours du paysage des soins de santé, en particulier dans le domaine de la détection précoce et de la médecine personnalisée, le marché connaît une croissance robuste en raison de l’évolution vers des procédures mini-invasives, de la nécessité d’un diagnostic plus précis et de l’accent mis sur les soins centrés sur le patient. Alors que ces tendances continuent d’évoluer, le marché des dispositifs de biopsie est prêt à répondre aux demandes croissantes des prestataires de soins de santé et des patients », opine Sabyasachi Ghosh, vice-président associé chez Future Market Insights (FMI).

Paysage concurrentiel :

Le marché mondial des dispositifs de biopsie est très concurrentiel, avec plusieurs acteurs clés qui renforcent leurs positions grâce à des initiatives stratégiques :

B. Braun Melsungen AG a acquis Intermedt Medizin & Technik GmbH en mars 2022, diversifiant ainsi le portefeuille de produits de la division Avitum.

a acquis Intermedt Medizin & Technik GmbH en mars 2022, diversifiant ainsi le portefeuille de produits de la division Avitum. Becton, Dickinson et compagnie ont collaboré avec GOCC en mars 2024 pour faire progresser les tests d’infection sanguine et étendre les opérations en Pologne.

Principales entreprises du marché :

CR Barde

Becton, Dickinson et compagnie

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Hologic Inc.

Cuisinier médical

Produits médicaux Devicor Inc.

Argon Médical Inc.



Segmentation du marché :

Par type de produit : système de guidage, aiguilles, pistolets, réactifs et kits, autres

système de guidage, aiguilles, pistolets, réactifs et kits, autres Par application : Diagnostic médical, Recherche scientifique

Diagnostic médical, Recherche scientifique Par utilisation finale : hôpital, centres spécialisés en oncologie, centres de diagnostic, instituts de recherche

hôpital, centres spécialisés en oncologie, centres de diagnostic, instituts de recherche Par région : Amérique du Nord, Amérique latine, Europe de l’Ouest, Europe de l’Est, Asie du Sud et du Pacifique, Asie de l’Est, Moyen-Orient et Afrique

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

