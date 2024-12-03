Fixed Wireless Access Market to surpass USD 96.1 billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware , Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fixed Wireless Access Market was valued at USD 32 billion in 2023 and is projected to be worth USD 96.1 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The increasing need for reliable, high-speed internet is fueling this expansion, as more consumers and businesses rely on fast, stable connections for digital content, remote work, and online services. The rollout of 5G networks is playing a pivotal role in driving the market, offering improved speeds and low latency. With 5G, data transfer rates improve significantly, enabling seamless use of high-bandwidth applications like streaming, gaming, and video conferencing. This is especially advantageous in underserved and rural areas, where traditional wired connections are either unreliable or unavailable.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/11909





The fixed wireless access market is segmented by frequency into sub-6 GHz, 24 GHz to 39 GHz (Millimeter Wave), and above 39 GHz. In 2023, the sub-6 GHz segment dominated the market, accounting for over 60% of the share, and is expected to surpass USD 60 billion by 2032. The sub-6 GHz frequency is widely used due to its broad coverage and superior penetration, making it ideal for rural and suburban areas where installing fiber or cable infrastructure is difficult. These frequencies, commonly used in 4G LTE and early 5G rollouts, strike a balance between coverage and speed, allowing broadband services to reach larger areas with fewer base stations.

In terms of components, the fixed wireless access market is categorized into hardware and services, with hardware holding around 66% of the market share in 2023. Hardware is critical to the deployment of FWA, encompassing customer-premises equipment (CPE), antennas, routers, and base stations. These components are essential for providing high-speed internet without the need for wired connections, enabling long-distance connectivity through wireless signals.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/11909

Europe is witnessing strong growth in the fixed wireless access market, driven by increasing demand for high-speed broadband in both urban and rural regions. Countries like Germany, the UK, France, and Italy are leading 5G FWA adoption, supported by government initiatives aimed at improving digital infrastructure and addressing rural connectivity challenges. European telecom providers are increasingly investing in FWA as a cost-effective alternative to fiber, particularly in areas where cable installations are impractical. The aim of smart cities and digital transition is further boosting the usage of the FWA technique, accelerating its integration into modern infrastructures.

Fixed Wireless Access Market Players

Companies including AT&T, Cisco Systems, Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, Nokia, Qualcomm Technologies, Samsung Electronics, T-Mobile US, Verizon Communications are some firms working in fixed wireless access industry.

The fixed wireless access market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecasts in terms of revenue ($ Mn/Bn) from 2021 to 2032, for the following segments:

Market, By Component

Hardware Customer-premises equipment (CPE) Access units Routers Antennas Others

Services Professional services Managed services



Market, By Technology

4G LTE

5G FWA

Millimeter Wave (mmWave) technology

Satellite communication

WiFi

Market, By Frequency

Sub-6 GHz

24 GHz to 39 GHz (millimeter wave)

Above 39 GHz

Market, By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Government & public sector

Market, By Demography

Urban

Suburban

Rural

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.