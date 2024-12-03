Global Pet Food Ingredients Market to Reach USD 71,423.8 Million by 2034, Driven by Rising Demand for Sustainable and Health-Focused Pet Nutrition | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pet food ingredients market is poised for significant growth, with its value estimated at USD 44,267.8 million in 2024 and projected to reach USD 71,423.8 million by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. This expansion is driven by the rising demand for high-quality, nutritious, and sustainable ingredients that promote the health and well-being of pets.

As pet ownership continues to increase, particularly in key markets like the U.S. and China, pet food manufacturers are responding by incorporating a broader range of ingredients. This includes alternative proteins, functional additives, and plant-based options, addressing consumer preferences for health-conscious and eco-friendly pet food solutions. With a growing focus on sustainable and tailored nutrition, the pet food ingredients market is set to experience strong growth in the coming decade.

A main factor driving the pet food ingredients Industry is rising pet ownership across the globe. Demand for non-discretionary and discretionary products such as treats, toys, and other food items, is also significantly influenced by rising pet ownership.

Millennials, senior citizens, and households with only a single member are anticipated to exhibit high rates of pet ownership. The rising adoption of cats and dogs as pets across the residential sector across the globe is a key driver for the industry.

Surging demand for pet foods that are free of synthetic hormones, antibiotics, harmful pesticides, artificial colors, preservatives, or tastes is expected to be on the rise. Manufacturers are developing a variety of brands with a wide range of organic and natural products to profit from the current market trend. For instance, Kroger sells vegetarian and high-protein pet diets that are all-natural.

A better understanding of the nutritional benefits of minerals, dietary fibers, omega-3 fatty acids, and carotenoids used in pet food is another crucial factor that would push pet food ingredient sales. These chemicals help in weight loss, boost immunity, and promote digestive health, all of which would contribute to market expansion.

Numerous pet food manufacturers offer food products with a multitude of varieties tailored to fulfil the needs of different breeds and pets. However, installing diverse gear and equipment is a considerable investment in the manufacturing of pet food ingredients. Certain types of machinery require regular, expensive maintenance. One of the main problems constraining the market is the additional costs borne by manufacturers.

Key Drivers of Growth in the Global Pet Food Ingredients Market

• Rising Pet Ownership

The global increase in pet ownership, particularly in regions like the U.S. and China, is driving the demand for diverse and high-quality pet food ingredients. As more households welcome pets, the need for nutritious and specialized pet food options grows, contributing to the market's expansion.

• Growing Consumer Demand for Health-Conscious Pet Nutrition

Pet owners are becoming more informed about the nutritional needs of their pets, leading to a rising preference for healthier, high-quality ingredients in pet food. This includes functional ingredients like prebiotics, probiotics, and omega-3 fatty acids that promote digestion, immunity, and overall well-being.

• Technological Innovations in Pet Nutrition

Advancements in biotechnology and precision nutrition are enabling the development of more effective and customized pet food formulations. The incorporation of functional ingredients derived from cutting-edge biotechnological processes, such as probiotics and microbiome solutions, is enhancing the nutritional quality of pet food and supporting the pet health trend.

• Expansion of Alternative Protein Sources

The rise in demand for alternative proteins, including plant-based proteins and bioengineered ingredients like cultured meat, is a key growth driver. These proteins provide the necessary nutrition while reducing the environmental impact of traditional animal farming, appealing to environmentally conscious pet owners.

“Sustainable and functional ingredients, such as plant-based proteins, probiotics, and omega fatty acids, are increasingly sought after as pet owners emphasize both their pets' well-being and environmental responsibility. Additionally, the rise of e-commerce is broadening market access, enabling manufacturers to engage a wider consumer audience.” - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Regional Insights into the Pet Food Ingredients Market

United States: The U.S. is the largest market for pet food ingredients, driven by a high pet ownership rate of nearly 70%. Growing awareness of pet health is pushing demand for premium, health-focused ingredients like probiotics, omega-3 fatty acids, and plant-based proteins. Consumers are also prioritizing sustainability, increasing the adoption of eco-friendly options such as insect protein and lab-grown meats. The rise of e-commerce has expanded market reach, enabling pet food brands to connect with a broader audience. With a shift toward healthier and more sustainable products, the U.S. market is poised for continued growth with a CAGR of 4.3% through 2034.

China: China’s pet food ingredients market is rapidly expanding due to rising pet ownership, particularly in urban areas. As pet owners become more health-conscious, demand for high-quality ingredients like probiotics, omega-3s, and specialized proteins is increasing. Local manufacturers are responding with tailored products, incorporating traditional Chinese medicine and other localized ingredients. Stricter government regulations on pet food safety are pushing the market toward premium, ethically sourced ingredients. With growing interest in health-focused and sustainable options, China is emerging as a key growth market, with a projected CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2034.





Why is the Demand for Pet Food Ingredients Elevating across the United Kingdom?

High Spending on Premium Products in the United Kingdom to Boost Sales of Preservative-Free Pet Food

The pet food ingredients business is projected to experience significant expansion across Europe in the next ten years. Increasing demand for quality pet foods has created a thriving market across the United Kingdom. Health- and food-conscious pet owners are prepared to invest in premium products.

A recent survey conducted by the European Pet Food Association found that nearly two-thirds of respondents expected increased sales over the next decade. This reflects a trend towards healthy diets for pets and high spending on premium items. Rising disposable income across the United Kingdom has allowed millennial consumers to purchase high-quality pet food ingredients, further driving expansion within the market.

Due to rising pet adoption and high pet care costs, the United Kingdom pet food ingredients industry is anticipated to escalate in the forecast period. Growth is also set to be attributed to surging demand for pet food based on insects.

Number of pets adopted in the United Kingdom has substantially enhanced after the pandemic. For instance, the Pet Food Manufacturers Association (PFMA) estimates that since the epidemic commenced, 3.2 million families in the United Kingdom have added a pet, bringing the country's overall pet population to 34 million. The country's pet food ingredients industry is expanding due to increasing pet adoption.

Key Takeaways from the Pet Food Ingredients Market

Rising pet ownership worldwide is increasing the demand for diverse, high-quality pet food ingredients.

Consumers are increasingly prioritizing sustainable, ethically sourced ingredients like insect protein and lab-grown meats.

Health-focused pet food, including functional ingredients like probiotics and omega-3 fatty acids, is gaining popularity.

Plant-based proteins are becoming more prevalent as pet owners seek healthier, environmentally friendly options.

The growth of e-commerce is expanding market reach, enabling broader access to pet food products.

Alternative protein sources, including insect-based and lab-grown proteins, are emerging as eco-friendly options.

Pet food manufacturers are focusing on tailored nutrition to address specific health needs like joint health and digestive wellness.

Pet owners are becoming more educated about their pets' nutritional requirements, driving demand for science-backed ingredients.

Prominent Drivers of the Pet Food Ingredients Market

E-commerce Growth : The rise of online shopping platforms is expanding market reach, enabling manufacturers to connect with a broader, global consumer base.

: The rise of online shopping platforms is expanding market reach, enabling manufacturers to connect with a broader, global consumer base. Alternative Protein Sources : The growing popularity of plant-based and alternative protein sources is reshaping the pet food ingredients market.

: The growing popularity of plant-based and alternative protein sources is reshaping the pet food ingredients market. Functional Additives : The incorporation of functional additives like prebiotics, probiotics, and functional fibers is gaining traction as pet owners seek to optimize their pets’ health.

: The incorporation of functional additives like prebiotics, probiotics, and functional fibers is gaining traction as pet owners seek to optimize their pets’ health. Increasing Pet Humanization : As pets are treated more like family members, there is a greater focus on their health, nutrition, and overall well-being.

: As pets are treated more like family members, there is a greater focus on their health, nutrition, and overall well-being. Shift Toward Premium Products : There is a growing preference for premium, high-quality ingredients in pet food, particularly those that support specific health needs.

: There is a growing preference for premium, high-quality ingredients in pet food, particularly those that support specific health needs. Rising Awareness of Pet Health : Pet owners are becoming more educated about the nutritional requirements of their pets, driving demand for scientifically-backed ingredients.

: Pet owners are becoming more educated about the nutritional requirements of their pets, driving demand for scientifically-backed ingredients. Environmental Responsibility : Growing concerns over environmental sustainability are driving the adoption of eco-friendly and ethically sourced ingredients.

: Growing concerns over environmental sustainability are driving the adoption of eco-friendly and ethically sourced ingredients. Technological Advancements: Innovation in pet food formulation and ingredient sourcing, including biotechnology and precision nutrition, is supporting market growth.

Challenges Faced by the Pet Food Ingredients Market

Rising Ingredient Costs : The increasing cost of raw materials, especially high-quality proteins and specialized additives, is putting pressure on pet food manufacturers.

: The increasing cost of raw materials, especially high-quality proteins and specialized additives, is putting pressure on pet food manufacturers. Sustainability Concerns : While demand for sustainable ingredients is growing, sourcing environmentally friendly ingredients, like insect protein, can be challenging and costly.

: While demand for sustainable ingredients is growing, sourcing environmentally friendly ingredients, like insect protein, can be challenging and costly. Supply Chain Disruptions : Global supply chain issues, including transportation delays and raw material shortages, can lead to inconsistent ingredient availability and higher costs.

: Global supply chain issues, including transportation delays and raw material shortages, can lead to inconsistent ingredient availability and higher costs. Regulatory Compliance : Navigating the complex and varying regulations across different regions, particularly concerning pet food safety and quality, poses a challenge for manufacturers.

: Navigating the complex and varying regulations across different regions, particularly concerning pet food safety and quality, poses a challenge for manufacturers. Consumer Misinformation : Despite increasing awareness, there remains a significant gap in consumer knowledge about pet nutrition, leading to misinformed purchasing decisions.

: Despite increasing awareness, there remains a significant gap in consumer knowledge about pet nutrition, leading to misinformed purchasing decisions. Limited Awareness of Functional Ingredients : While functional ingredients like probiotics and prebiotics are gaining popularity, many consumers are still unaware of their benefits.

: While functional ingredients like probiotics and prebiotics are gaining popularity, many consumers are still unaware of their benefits. Ethical Sourcing of Ingredients : Ensuring ethical sourcing practices, especially for alternative proteins and animal-based ingredients, is a growing challenge for manufacturers.

: Ensuring ethical sourcing practices, especially for alternative proteins and animal-based ingredients, is a growing challenge for manufacturers. Market Fragmentation: The pet food ingredients market is highly fragmented, with numerous small and local players competing with large multinational corporations, creating challenges for market consolidation and growth.

Competitive Landscape of the Pet Food Ingredients Market

Companies are dedicated to developing innovative and sustainable food solutions to meet consumer demand. They are also focused on producing foods that enhance immune health and address other pet health concerns through environmentally responsible practices. To drive sales growth, manufacturers are employing a range of strategies, including vertical integration and strategic acquisitions.

Recent Development

In 2024, Nestle announced its investment in the “Ocean 14 Capital Fund I”, which aligns with their goals to achieve sustainability in sourcing of ingredient for pet food production. Its Purina PetCare brand, is also working to ensure use of 100% organic ingredients sourced from the sea, and has also taken an initiative for regenerative agriculture for production of bio stimulants utilising seaweed as the key ingredient.

In 2024, Mars Incorporated, which is global leader in pet care products and service announced partnerships with large companies, such as, ADM, to work and support sustainable regenerative agriculture especially across North America. The main aim was to achieve benefits such as higher yields, lower greenhouse gas emissions, reduced carbon sequestration, and greater biodiversity.

Leading Brands

Danone SA

Nestle SA

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

ADM

Kerry Group

Cargill Inc.

DuPont Nutrition and BioSciences

DSM

Chr Hansen Holding A/S

Ingredion Inc.

Sabinsa Corporation

BASF

Lonza

BioGaia

Lallemand Inc.

Tate and Lyle

Glanbia Nutritionals

Symbiotec

Amway Corporation

Bio-Thera Solutions Ltd.

Stratum Nutrition

Others

Key Segments of the Report

By Ingredient Type:

As per ingredient type, the industry has been categorized into Starches (Maize/Corn, Tapioca, Potato, Wheat, Rice, Whole Grains, Fruits and Vegetables, and Seeds and Legumes), Dietary Fibre (Wheat, Rice, Bran, Potato, Legumes, Oats, Inulin, and Nuts and Chicory root), Fruit Ingredients (Apple, Cranberry, Blueberry, and Other Fruit Ingredients), Protein, Sugar, Fructo-Oligosaccharides, Mannan-oligosaccharide, Sorbitol, Propylene Glycol, and Glycerol.

By Animal type:

As per animal type, the industry has been categorized into Dogs, Cats, Birds, and Others.

By Nature:

This segment is further categorized into Organic, and Conventional.

By Sales Channel:

As per the sales channel, the industry has been categorized into Store-based retail (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Convenience stores, Medical stores, Specialty stores) and Online retail (Company websites, and Third party websites).

By Functionality:

This segment is further categorized into Weight Management, Digestive Health, Skin & Coat Health, Joint & Bone Health, Immune System Support, and Specialized Diet (Grain-Free, Hypoallergenic).

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Central Asia, Russia & Belarus and the Middle East & Africa.

German Translation

Der globale Markt für Zutaten für Heimtiernahrung steht vor einem deutlichen Wachstum, wobei sein Wert im Jahr 2024 auf 44.267,8 Mio. USD geschätzt wird und bis 2034 voraussichtlich 71.423,8 Mio. USD erreichen wird, was einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 4,9 % entspricht. Diese Expansion wird durch die steigende Nachfrage nach hochwertigen, nahrhaften und nachhaltigen Inhaltsstoffen vorangetrieben, die die Gesundheit und das Wohlbefinden von Haustieren fördern.

Da die Haltung von Haustieren weiter zunimmt, insbesondere in Schlüsselmärkten wie den USA und China, reagieren die Hersteller von Tiernahrung mit einer breiteren Palette von Inhaltsstoffen. Dazu gehören alternative Proteine, funktionelle Zusatzstoffe und pflanzliche Optionen, die den Vorlieben der Verbraucher nach gesundheitsbewussten und umweltfreundlichen Tiernahrungslösungen gerecht werden. Mit einem wachsenden Fokus auf nachhaltige und maßgeschneiderte Ernährung wird der Markt für Tiernahrungszutaten im kommenden Jahrzehnt ein starkes Wachstum verzeichnen.

Haupttreiber des Wachstums auf dem globalen Markt für Tiernahrungszutaten

• Steigende Haustierhaltung

Die weltweite Zunahme der Haustierhaltung, insbesondere in Regionen wie den USA und China, treibt die Nachfrage nach vielfältigen und hochwertigen Zutaten für Tiernahrung an. Da immer mehr Haushalte Haustiere willkommen heißen, wächst der Bedarf an nahrhaften und spezialisierten Tiernahrungsoptionen, was zur Expansion des Marktes beiträgt.

• Wachsende Nachfrage der Verbraucher nach gesundheitsbewusster Tiernahrung

Tierbesitzer informieren sich immer besser über die Ernährungsbedürfnisse ihrer Haustiere, was zu einer steigenden Präferenz für gesündere, hochwertige Zutaten in der Tiernahrung führt. Dazu gehören funktionelle Inhaltsstoffe wie Präbiotika, Probiotika und Omega-3-Fettsäuren, die die Verdauung, Immunität und das allgemeine Wohlbefinden fördern.

• Technologische Innovationen in der Heimtierernährung

Fortschritte in der Biotechnologie und der Präzisionsernährung ermöglichen die Entwicklung effektiverer und maßgeschneiderter Formulierungen für Tiernahrung. Die Einbeziehung von funktionellen Inhaltsstoffen, die aus modernsten biotechnologischen Prozessen stammen, wie z. B. Probiotika und Mikrobiomlösungen, verbessert die ernährungsphysiologische Qualität von Tiernahrung und unterstützt den Trend zur Tiergesundheit.

• Ausbau alternativer Proteinquellen

Die steigende Nachfrage nach alternativen Proteinen, einschließlich pflanzlicher Proteine und biotechnologisch hergestellter Zutaten wie kultiviertem Fleisch, ist ein wichtiger Wachstumstreiber. Diese Proteine sorgen für die notwendige Ernährung und reduzieren gleichzeitig die Umweltbelastung durch die traditionelle Tierhaltung, was umweltbewusste Tierhalter anspricht.

Regionale Einblicke in den Markt für Tiernahrungszutaten

USA: Die USA sind der größte Markt für Tiernahrungszutaten, angetrieben von einer hohen Haustierbesitzquote von fast 70 %. Das wachsende Bewusstsein für die Gesundheit von Haustieren treibt die Nachfrage nach hochwertigen, gesundheitsorientierten Inhaltsstoffen wie Probiotika, Omega-3-Fettsäuren und pflanzlichen Proteinen an. Die Verbraucher legen auch Wert auf Nachhaltigkeit und setzen zunehmend umweltfreundliche Optionen wie Insektenprotein und im Labor gezüchtetes Fleisch ein. Der Aufstieg des E-Commerce hat die Marktreichweite vergrößert und ermöglicht es Tiernahrungsmarken, mit einem breiteren Publikum in Kontakt zu treten. Mit einer Verlagerung hin zu gesünderen und nachhaltigeren Produkten ist der US-Markt mit einer CAGR von 4,3 % bis 2034 für ein anhaltendes Wachstum gerüstet.

China: Der chinesische Markt für Tiernahrungszutaten expandiert aufgrund der zunehmenden Haltung von Haustieren, insbesondere in städtischen Gebieten, rasant. Da Haustierbesitzer immer gesundheitsbewusster werden, steigt die Nachfrage nach hochwertigen Inhaltsstoffen wie Probiotika, Omega-3-Fettsäuren und spezialisierten Proteinen. Lokale Hersteller reagieren darauf mit maßgeschneiderten Produkten, die traditionelle chinesische Medizin und andere lokale Inhaltsstoffe enthalten. Strengere staatliche Vorschriften zur Sicherheit von Tiernahrung drängen den Markt in Richtung hochwertiger, ethisch beschaffter Zutaten. Mit dem wachsenden Interesse an gesundheitsorientierten und nachhaltigen Optionen entwickelt sich China mit einer prognostizierten CAGR von 4,5 % von 2024 bis 2034 zu einem wichtigen Wachstumsmarkt.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem Markt für Tiernahrungszutaten

Die weltweit steigende Zahl von Haustierbesitzern erhöht die Nachfrage nach vielfältigen, hochwertigen Zutaten für Tiernahrung.

Die Verbraucher legen zunehmend Wert auf nachhaltige, ethisch einwandfreie Zutaten wie Insektenprotein und im Labor gezüchtetes Fleisch.

Gesundheitsorientierte Tiernahrung, einschließlich funktioneller Inhaltsstoffe wie Probiotika und Omega-3-Fettsäuren, wird immer beliebter.

Pflanzliche Proteine werden immer häufiger verwendet, da Haustierbesitzer nach gesünderen und umweltfreundlicheren Optionen suchen.

Das Wachstum des E-Commerce erweitert die Marktreichweite und ermöglicht einen breiteren Zugang zu Tiernahrungsprodukten.

Alternative Proteinquellen, einschließlich insektenbasierter und im Labor gezüchteter Proteine, entwickeln sich zu umweltfreundlichen Optionen.

Hersteller von Tiernahrung konzentrieren sich auf maßgeschneiderte Ernährung, um spezifische Gesundheitsbedürfnisse wie Gelenkgesundheit und Verdauungsgesundheit zu erfüllen.

Haustierbesitzer werden immer besser über die Ernährungsbedürfnisse ihrer Haustiere aufgeklärt, was die Nachfrage nach wissenschaftlich fundierten Inhaltsstoffen ankurbelt.

"Nachhaltige und funktionelle Inhaltsstoffe wie pflanzliche Proteine, Probiotika und Omega-Fettsäuren werden immer gefragter, da Haustierbesitzer sowohl das Wohlbefinden ihrer Haustiere als auch die Verantwortung für die Umwelt betonen. Darüber hinaus erweitert der Aufstieg des E-Commerce den Marktzugang und ermöglicht es den Herstellern, ein breiteres Verbraucherpublikum anzusprechen", sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner bei Future Market Insights.

Prominente Treiber des Marktes für Tiernahrungszutaten

E-Commerce-Wachstum : Der Aufstieg von Online-Shopping-Plattformen erweitert die Marktreichweite und ermöglicht es Herstellern, mit einer breiteren, globalen Kundenbasis in Kontakt zu treten.

: Der Aufstieg von Online-Shopping-Plattformen erweitert die Marktreichweite und ermöglicht es Herstellern, mit einer breiteren, globalen Kundenbasis in Kontakt zu treten. Alternative Proteinquellen : Die wachsende Beliebtheit pflanzlicher und alternativer Proteinquellen verändert den Markt für Zutaten für Tiernahrung.

: Die wachsende Beliebtheit pflanzlicher und alternativer Proteinquellen verändert den Markt für Zutaten für Tiernahrung. Funktionelle Zusatzstoffe : Die Einbeziehung von funktionellen Zusatzstoffen wie Präbiotika, Probiotika und Funktionsfasern gewinnt an Bedeutung, da Haustierbesitzer versuchen, die Gesundheit ihrer Haustiere zu optimieren.

: Die Einbeziehung von funktionellen Zusatzstoffen wie Präbiotika, Probiotika und Funktionsfasern gewinnt an Bedeutung, da Haustierbesitzer versuchen, die Gesundheit ihrer Haustiere zu optimieren. Zunehmende Vermenschlichung von Haustieren : Da Haustiere mehr wie Familienmitglieder behandelt werden, liegt der Fokus stärker auf ihrer Gesundheit, Ernährung und ihrem allgemeinen Wohlbefinden.

: Da Haustiere mehr wie Familienmitglieder behandelt werden, liegt der Fokus stärker auf ihrer Gesundheit, Ernährung und ihrem allgemeinen Wohlbefinden. Verlagerung hin zu Premium-Produkten : Es gibt eine wachsende Präferenz für hochwertige, hochwertige Zutaten in Tiernahrung, insbesondere solche, die bestimmte Gesundheitsbedürfnisse unterstützen.

: Es gibt eine wachsende Präferenz für hochwertige, hochwertige Zutaten in Tiernahrung, insbesondere solche, die bestimmte Gesundheitsbedürfnisse unterstützen. Steigendes Bewusstsein für die Gesundheit von Haustieren : Haustierbesitzer werden immer besser über die Ernährungsbedürfnisse ihrer Haustiere aufgeklärt, was die Nachfrage nach wissenschaftlich fundierten Inhaltsstoffen ankurbelt.

: Haustierbesitzer werden immer besser über die Ernährungsbedürfnisse ihrer Haustiere aufgeklärt, was die Nachfrage nach wissenschaftlich fundierten Inhaltsstoffen ankurbelt. Ökologische Verantwortung : Wachsende Bedenken hinsichtlich der ökologischen Nachhaltigkeit treiben die Einführung umweltfreundlicher und ethisch einwandfreier Inhaltsstoffe voran.

: Wachsende Bedenken hinsichtlich der ökologischen Nachhaltigkeit treiben die Einführung umweltfreundlicher und ethisch einwandfreier Inhaltsstoffe voran. Technologische Fortschritte: Innovationen bei der Formulierung von Tiernahrung und der Beschaffung von Inhaltsstoffen, einschließlich Biotechnologie und Präzisionsernährung, unterstützen das Marktwachstum.

Herausforderungen auf dem Markt für Zutaten für Heimtiernahrung

Steigende Kosten für Inhaltsstoffe : Die steigenden Kosten für Rohstoffe, insbesondere für hochwertige Proteine und spezielle Zusatzstoffe, setzen die Hersteller von Tiernahrung unter Druck.

: Die steigenden Kosten für Rohstoffe, insbesondere für hochwertige Proteine und spezielle Zusatzstoffe, setzen die Hersteller von Tiernahrung unter Druck. Nachhaltigkeitsbedenken : Während die Nachfrage nach nachhaltigen Inhaltsstoffen wächst, kann die Beschaffung umweltfreundlicher Inhaltsstoffe wie Insektenprotein eine Herausforderung und kostspielig sein.

: Während die Nachfrage nach nachhaltigen Inhaltsstoffen wächst, kann die Beschaffung umweltfreundlicher Inhaltsstoffe wie Insektenprotein eine Herausforderung und kostspielig sein. Unterbrechungen der Lieferkette : Probleme in der globalen Lieferkette, einschließlich Transportverzögerungen und Rohstoffknappheit, können zu einer uneinheitlichen Verfügbarkeit von Inhaltsstoffen und höheren Kosten führen.

: Probleme in der globalen Lieferkette, einschließlich Transportverzögerungen und Rohstoffknappheit, können zu einer uneinheitlichen Verfügbarkeit von Inhaltsstoffen und höheren Kosten führen. Einhaltung gesetzlicher Vorschriften : Der Umgang mit den komplexen und unterschiedlichen Vorschriften in den verschiedenen Regionen, insbesondere in Bezug auf die Sicherheit und Qualität von Tiernahrung, stellt eine Herausforderung für die Hersteller dar.

: Der Umgang mit den komplexen und unterschiedlichen Vorschriften in den verschiedenen Regionen, insbesondere in Bezug auf die Sicherheit und Qualität von Tiernahrung, stellt eine Herausforderung für die Hersteller dar. Fehlinformationen der Verbraucher : Trotz des zunehmenden Bewusstseins gibt es nach wie vor eine erhebliche Lücke im Wissen der Verbraucher über Tiernahrung, die zu falsch informierten Kaufentscheidungen führt.

: Trotz des zunehmenden Bewusstseins gibt es nach wie vor eine erhebliche Lücke im Wissen der Verbraucher über Tiernahrung, die zu falsch informierten Kaufentscheidungen führt. Begrenztes Bewusstsein für funktionelle Inhaltsstoffe : Während funktionelle Inhaltsstoffe wie Probiotika und Präbiotika immer beliebter werden, sind sich viele Verbraucher ihrer Vorteile noch nicht bewusst.

: Während funktionelle Inhaltsstoffe wie Probiotika und Präbiotika immer beliebter werden, sind sich viele Verbraucher ihrer Vorteile noch nicht bewusst. Ethische Beschaffung von Inhaltsstoffen : Die Sicherstellung ethischer Beschaffungspraktiken, insbesondere für alternative Proteine und tierische Inhaltsstoffe, ist eine wachsende Herausforderung für die Hersteller.

: Die Sicherstellung ethischer Beschaffungspraktiken, insbesondere für alternative Proteine und tierische Inhaltsstoffe, ist eine wachsende Herausforderung für die Hersteller. Marktfragmentierung: Der Markt für Tiernahrungszutaten ist stark fragmentiert, mit zahlreichen kleinen und lokalen Akteuren, die mit großen multinationalen Unternehmen konkurrieren, was Herausforderungen für die Marktkonsolidierung und das Wachstum schafft.

Wettbewerbslandschaft auf dem Markt für Tiernahrungszutaten

Unternehmen haben es sich zur Aufgabe gemacht, innovative und nachhaltige Lebensmittellösungen zu entwickeln, um die Nachfrage der Verbraucher zu befriedigen. Sie konzentrieren sich auch auf die Herstellung von Lebensmitteln, die die Gesundheit des Immunsystems verbessern und andere Gesundheitsprobleme von Haustieren durch umweltverträgliche Praktiken angehen. Um das Umsatzwachstum voranzutreiben, wenden die Hersteller eine Reihe von Strategien an, darunter vertikale Integration und strategische Akquisitionen.

Jüngste Entwicklung

Im Jahr 2024 kündigte Nestlé seine Investition in den "Ocean 14 Capital Fund I" an, der mit seinen Zielen übereinstimmt, Nachhaltigkeit bei der Beschaffung von Zutaten für die Produktion von Tiernahrung zu erreichen. Die Marke Purina PetCare arbeitet ebenfalls daran, die Verwendung von 100 % biologischen Inhaltsstoffen aus dem Meer sicherzustellen, und hat auch eine Initiative für eine regenerative Landwirtschaft zur Herstellung von Biostimulanzien ergriffen, bei denen Algen als Hauptbestandteil verwendet werden.

Im Jahr 2024 kündigte Mars Incorporated, ein weltweit führender Anbieter von Produkten und Dienstleistungen für die Heimtierpflege, Partnerschaften mit großen Unternehmen wie ADM an, um eine nachhaltige regenerative Landwirtschaft insbesondere in Nordamerika zu unterstützen und zu unterstützen. Dabei ging es vor allem darum, Vorteile wie höhere Erträge, geringere Treibhausgasemissionen, eine geringere Kohlenstoffbindung und eine größere Artenvielfalt zu erzielen.

Führende Marken

Danone SA

Nestlé SA

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

ADM

Kerry Gruppe

Cargill Inc.

DuPont Nutrition and BioSciences

DSM

Chr Hansen Holding A/S

Ingredion Inc.

Sabinsa Corporation

BASF GmbH

Lonza

BioGaia

Lallemand Inc.

Tate und Lyle

Glanbia Nutritionals

Symbiotec

Amway Unternehmen

Bio-Thera Solutions GmbH

Stratum Ernährung

Andere

Wichtige Segmente des Berichts

Nach Art der Zutat:

Nach Art der Inhaltsstoffe wurde die Branche in Stärken (Mais/Mais, Tapioka, Kartoffeln, Weizen, Reis, Vollkornprodukte, Obst und Gemüse sowie Samen und Hülsenfrüchte), Ballaststoffe (Weizen, Reis, Kleie, Kartoffeln, Hülsenfrüchte, Hafer, Inulin sowie Nüsse und Chicorée-Wurzel), Obstzutaten (Apfel, Cranberry, Heidelbeere und andere Fruchtzutaten), Protein, Zucker, Fructo-Oligosaccharide, Mannan-Oligosaccharid, Sorbit, Propylenglykol, und Glycerin.

Nach Tiertyp:

Nach Tierart wurde die Branche in Hunde, Katzen, Vögel und andere eingeteilt.

Von Natur aus:

Dieses Segment wird weiter in Bio und Konventionell unterteilt.

Nach Vertriebskanälen:

Gemäß dem Vertriebskanal wurde die Branche in den stationären Einzelhandel (Hypermärkte, Supermärkte, Convenience-Stores, medizinische Geschäfte, Fachgeschäfte) und den Online-Einzelhandel (Unternehmenswebsites und Websites von Drittanbietern) eingeteilt.

Nach Funktionalität:

Dieses Segment wird weiter in Gewichtsmanagement, Verdauungsgesundheit, Haut- und Fellgesundheit, Gelenk- und Knochengesundheit, Unterstützung des Immunsystems und Spezialdiät (getreidefrei, hypoallergen) unterteilt.

Nach Region:

Die Branchenanalyse wurde in den wichtigsten Ländern Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Westeuropas, Osteuropas, Ostasiens, Südasiens und des Pazifiks, Zentralasiens, Russlands und Weißrusslands sowie des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas durchgeführt.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:

The frozen pet food market size is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR, reaching USD 15.35 billion in 2024 and USD 25.60 billion by 2034.

The pet food processing market value is expected to be valued at USD 6.68 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0%, reaching USD 9.11 billion by 2034.

The pet treat industry is estimated to be valued at USD 8.35 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 14.23 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.5%.

The demand for pet treats and chews is estimated to be valued at USD 9 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 15 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.2%.

The pet snacks and treats market size is projected to grow from USD 13.68 billion in 2024 to USD 22.22 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 5.0%.

Sales of fish-based pet food is valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 16.7 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 5%.

The dehydrated pet food market size is valued at USD 8.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 14.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5%.

The grain-free pet food sector is expected to be valued at USD 49.1 billion in 2024 and reach USD 80.5 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.4%.

The demand for plant-based pet food is projected to reach USD 26.9 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.8%, and is expected to reach USD 57.3 billion by 2034.

The pet food microalgae market value is expected to reach USD 24 million by 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 38.3 million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 5%.

