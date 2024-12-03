Land Survey Equipment Market to record $13.9 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The land survey equipment market is predicted to reach USD 13.9 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc. This growth is largely driven by rapid urbanization, especially in emerging economies, which has led to a heightened demand for effective land surveying tools. As urban areas expand and new infrastructure initiatives take shape, accurate land mapping and measurement become increasingly essential for planning critical elements like roads, buildings, utilities, and public spaces.

Moreover, the persistent global demand for natural resources fuels exploration activities in industries such as oil, gas, and mining. These sectors rely heavily on precise land surveys for various purposes, including site selection, environmental impact assessments, and operational planning. Survey equipment plays a vital role in identifying potential extraction sites, planning necessary infrastructure, and monitoring land changes throughout the extraction process. The need for specialized, highly accurate survey equipment grows as exploration ventures into more challenging terrains and offshore locations.

The total stations segment captured over 35% share of the land survey equipment market in 2023 and is projected to surpass USD 4.5 billion by 2032. The increasing adoption of total stations in precision agriculture significantly contributes to this growth. Farmers and agricultural consultants are utilizing these advanced instruments for tasks such as land leveling, irrigation design, and crop mapping. By producing accurate topographic maps, total stations help optimize water management and boost crop yields. As the agricultural sector embraces technology to improve efficiency and sustainability, the demand for total stations is set to rise, creating new opportunities for manufacturers and distributors.

In terms of survey methods, ground-based surveys are anticipated to exceed USD 9 billion by 2032. These surveys are fundamental for exploration, planning, and operations within the mining and natural resources sectors. They play a crucial role in identifying potential resource deposits, formulating extraction strategies, and ensuring safe and efficient mining practices. With the global appetite for minerals and energy resources increasing, companies are investing in sophisticated survey equipment to improve exploration success rates and optimize resource extraction. Additionally, ground-based surveys are critical for mine reclamation and ensuring compliance with environmental regulations.

The U.S. market holds a dominant share, accounting for 80% of the land survey equipment market in 2023. The rise of LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology is reshaping the landscape of land surveying, enabling rapid and accurate 3D data capture over extensive areas. This technology significantly enhances mapping precision for terrains, buildings, and infrastructure, with key applications spanning urban planning, forestry management, and flood risk assessment. As LiDAR technology becomes more affordable and accessible, its adoption is expected to expand across both public and private sectors in the U.S.

