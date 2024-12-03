Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market to hit USD 5.9 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Point of care infectious disease testing market size was valued at approximately USD 3.2 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2024 to 2032.

Point-of-care infectious disease testing refers to diagnostic tests performed near or at the site of patient care, providing rapid results that facilitate immediate clinical decision-making, without the need for centralized laboratories.

One of the main factors driving the expansion of the point of care infectious disease testing market is the rising global burden of infectious diseases. The emergence of new pathogens, the resurgence of diseases that were previously under control, and the increasing threat of antimicrobial resistance underscore the critical need for rapid and accurate diagnostic solutions. Diseases such as influenza, HIV, hepatitis, and tuberculosis continue to pose significant health challenges worldwide, further boosting the demand for POC testing.

Technological advancements are playing a crucial role in accelerating the adoption of POC infectious disease testing. Innovations in device miniaturization, the integration of digital platforms, and the development of rapid molecular testing have significantly improved the portability, accuracy, and speed of these diagnostics. Automated devices with real-time data-sharing capabilities are transforming the efficiency of point-of-care testing, making them highly valuable in remote or resource-constrained settings where access to traditional laboratories may be limited.

Furthermore, the convenience of on-the-spot results provided by POC tests is increasingly favored by healthcare providers and patients alike, as it leads to more efficient patient management and better health outcomes. This is particularly important in managing infectious diseases where timely diagnosis can significantly impact treatment decisions and help control the spread of infections.

With the global healthcare industry placing a stronger emphasis on early detection and rapid treatment, the point of care infectious disease testing market is set to experience sustained growth. This growth is further supported by an increasing focus on improving healthcare access in underserved regions, as well as ongoing investments in research and development aimed at enhancing test accuracy and reducing costs.

Overall, the combination of rising healthcare needs, technological innovation, and demand for quick, actionable diagnostic information positions the point-of-care infectious disease testing market for continued expansion in the coming years.

Major players in point of care infectious disease testing market include Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biomerieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Cardinal Health, Chembio Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, OJ-Bio, QuidelOrtho Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Trinity Biotech, and Trivitron Healthcare among others.

