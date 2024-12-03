Immune Health Supplements Market to hit USD 58 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Immune health supplements market size was valued at around USD 25.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2024 to 2032. These supplements, designed to support the immune system, include a range of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other ingredients that aim to enhance immune function, reduce the severity and duration of illness, and promote overall health.

A major driver behind this immune health supplements market growth is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, leading to greater demand for immune health supplements. As individuals with chronic conditions seek ways to strengthen their immune systems, the market continues to expand. Additionally, growing health awareness, particularly among aging populations, further fuels this demand. The elderly, being more prone to immune decline, are increasingly turning to supplements as a preventive health measure.

Innovations in supplement formulations are also contributing to market expansion. These advancements allow for more targeted and effective immune support, positioning immune health supplements as essential components of proactive healthcare strategies.

In terms of product types, the immune health supplements market is segmented into categories like vitamins, mineral supplements, herbal supplements, probiotics, amino acids, omega-3 fatty acids, and electrolytes. The vitamins segment, valued at USD 7.3 billion in 2023, dominated the market and is expected to continue growing. Essential vitamins like A, C, D, and E are known to play a crucial role in supporting immune function, making them highly sought-after.

When looking at formulations, the immune health supplements market is categorized into capsules, tablets, powder, liquid, and others. Capsules, which held a 34.2% market share in 2023. They offer better bioavailability, allowing nutrients to be absorbed more quickly into the bloodstream. Certain capsule formulations are also designed for delayed or targeted release, ensuring that the active ingredients are absorbed at optimal points within the digestive system.

Regionally, North America is expected to dominate the immune health supplements market, with the region forecasted to reach USD 23.2 billion by 2032. The U.S. led the North American market in 2023, generating revenue of USD 9.4 billion. The high incidence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune disorders, is a significant factor driving demand in the region. Regulatory oversight ensures that these products meet safety and labeling standards, further boosting consumer confidence in the efficacy and quality of the supplements available.

Major players in immune health supplements market include Abbott Laboratories, American Health, Amway, Bayer, Cargill, Danone, Herbalife Nutrition of America, Himalaya Global Holdings, MegaFood, Metagenics, Nordic Naturals, NOW Foods, Nestlé, Swisse Wellness, and The Nature's Bounty among others.

