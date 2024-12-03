Building Twin Market Sets New Record, Projected at USD 43,604.20 Million by 2034 With at 35.4% CAGR | PMR

New York, USA, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

The global building twin market size is projected to grow from USD 2,103.88 million in 2024 to USD 43,604.20 million by 2034, at a CAGR of 35.4%, according to a new report by Polaris Market Research.

Market Introduction:

A building twin is a complete digital depiction of a tangible asset, procedure, or system. It is not limited to stable reproduction but a dynamic model that consistently refurbishes and alters in sync with its tangible equal. In building management, a digital twin can act for a complete building involving its structural facets, HVAC systems, lighting, and even residency motifs. The prospect of digital twin technology in building management is extensive and manifold. Building twins offer a real-time and zestful depiction of physical buildings, permitting excellent regulation and perspective.

Key Insights from the Report:

The market for building twins is significantly shaped by improving facility handling by offering a thorough perspective into a building's functioning.

The building twin market segmentation is based on offering, application, end use, and region.

Based on the offering, the software solutions segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, the report provides market insights into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Building Twin Market Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market size value in 2024 USD 2,103.88 million Market size value in 2025 USD 2,846.97 million Revenue Forecast in 2034 USD 43,604.20 million CAGR 35.4% from 2025 to 2034 Base year 2024 Historical data 2020-2023 Forecast period 2025-2034

Market’s Growth Drivers:

Increasing Usage in Outline and Construction Episodes: In the course of the outline and construction episodes building twins are being utilized to enhance preciseness and productivity. They permit for virtual testing of outlines and construction schemes which decreases mistakes and rework. Causing economy and speedier project realization. Further, the growing aggregate of private and commercial resources renders productive property handling more crucial, contributing to the building twin market growth.

Growing Urbanization: The demand for building twins has quickened with the speedy urbanization and population growth. This rise drives the demand for contemporary commercial and domestic buildings which has caused the growing acquisition of building twins for handling intricate structures and extensive facilities. For instance, as per the United Nations, the global population is expected to escalate by roughly 2 billion people over the next three decades, surging from the prevalent 8 billion to 9.7 billion and possibly reaching a pinnacle of roughly 10.4 billion.

Technological Progressions: The acquisition of AI and ML sanctions the advancement of building twins that are more compliant and innovative, covering several building types and frameworks and changing from compact office buildings to big industrial complexes. Additionally, AI and ML technologies play an important part in escalating the potential of building twins to recognize and react to security menaces by manipulating real-time safety data analysis.

List of Building Twin Market Key Players:

ABB Group

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

ANSYS, Inc.

Dassault Systeme

General Electric

Hexagon AB

Microsoft Corporation

PTC Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation

Geographical Analysis:

North America accounted for the largest building twin market share. This is due to the speedy acquisition of real estate, manufacturing, and energy zones. Escalated focus on imperishably and cost-effectiveness in North America has induced the absorption of building twins. Firms are manipulating digital twins to diminish energy usage, reduce carbon footprints, and obtain green objectives, resulting in market growth in the region.

Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the augmenting middle class and strong economic growth, which is causing escalated demand for elevated standard buildings and progressive management technologies. The growing aggregate of businesses and domestic projects look to improve their functional productivity and renewability.





Market Segmentation:

By Offering Outlook

Software Solutions

Services

By Application Outlook

Design & Construction

Facility Management

Predictive Maintenance

Safety and Security Management

Other Applications

By End Use Outlook

Commercial

Industrial

By Region Outlook

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



