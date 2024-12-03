Tive Hits Two Million Real-Time Shipment Visibility Trackers Sold

BOSTON, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tive , the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology, announced today it has sold its two millionth tracker. Founded in 2015, Tive redefines supply chain visibility with technology that delivers precise shipment tracking across all modes of transportation—giving customers the power to monitor conditions and act in real time.

Tive trackers have generated 4.5 million real-time shipment alerts notifying customers of unexpected excursions due to location, temperature, humidity, shock, or light—enabling them to fix shipping issues while in transit. Overall, Tive trackers have traveled 6.3 billion miles around the world—on more than two million shipments—protecting shipments traveling via road, air, ocean, and rail. Currently, Tive trackers travel more than 10 million miles every day.

“Put simply, we sold one million trackers between 2015 and 2023—and we hit the two million mark only 13 months later,” said Krenar Komoni, Tive CEO & Founder. “This rapid acceleration highlights the powerful network effects and rapid growth Tive has achieved, emphasizing our singular role in providing ground truth shipment data and insights for our customers. This growth would have not been possible without our amazing team—and the passion of our customers who rely on us every day to protect their shipments.”

When it comes to the value Tive brings to their operations, customers can’t stop raving. According to Sarah Zwilsky, CEO of Potomac Metals , “It is definitely worth spending a small amount of money to know the exact whereabouts of your $200,000 shipment. I rave about Tive to anyone who will listen.” Bill Jackson, Founder of Synchrogistics , couldn’t agree more. “If you're moving high-value freight that’s going long distances, it’s subject to fraud or double brokering. Tive provides you with a solid way to proactively stop such things from happening.”

Tive remains at the forefront of innovation, and is dedicated to helping businesses of all sizes protect their valuable shipments and improve risk management, quality assurance, and on-time performance. With a rapidly-expanding global network of more than 850 customers, Tive is uniquely positioned to drive unparalleled visibility across supply chains worldwide.

To learn more about Tive’s solutions and sustainability initiatives, visit www.tive.com .

About Tive

Tive is the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology. More than 850 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive's cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Tive's Green Program reduces electronic waste by renewing and recirculating trackers and extending their life. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full—because every shipment matters. For more information, visit https://www.tive.com/.

