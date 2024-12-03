SEALSQ Introduces INeS PKI: The Future-Proof IoT Security Solution with Quantum-Resistant Technology

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced the launch of a cutting-edge Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) solution, INeS PKI designed to future-proof IoT security.

With advanced quantum-resistant algorithms, INeS PKI empowers businesses to safeguard their IoT devices today and in the quantum-powered future.

Why Choose INeS PKI?

As quantum computing advances, traditional encryption methods are increasingly vulnerable to breaches. SEALSQ’s INeS PKI addresses these challenges, delivering cutting-edge solutions for the secure deployment of IoT ecosystems worldwide.

Key Features of INeS PKI

1. QUANTUM-RESISTANT ENCRYPTION:

Incorporates post-quantum cryptographic algorithms , such as CRYSTALS-Kyber and CRYSTALS-Dilithium , to safeguard IoT devices against quantum attacks.

2. SCALABLE INTEGRATION:





Supports multi-layered deployment options : On-chip solutions: Embedded security hardware for device-level encryption and authentication. Cloud-based architecture: Enables remote key provisioning, updates, and lifecycle management. On-premise deployment: Offers local infrastructure for organizations with stringent security requirements.

Compatible with heterogeneous IoT ecosystems, enabling smooth integration across diverse devices and networks.

3. ADVANCED KEY MANAGEMENT SERVICES (KMS):

Lifecycle management: Secure generation, storage, and rotation of cryptographic keys.

4. GLOBAL COMPLIANCE AND INTEROPERABILITY:





Adheres to industry standards such as Matter , Wi-SUN , ISO/IEC 27001 , and NIST PQC guidelines , ensuring global compatibility.

5. HIGH-PERFORMANCE PKI INFRASTRUCTURE:





Equipped with hardware security modules (HSMs) to ensure tamper-resistant storage of private keys.

6. COMPREHENSIVE DEVICE IDENTITY SOLUTIONS:





Implements device certificate provisioning to establish trusted identities in IoT networks.

Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ noted, “As quantum computing evolves, the need for resilient IoT security has never been greater. SEALSQ’s INeS PKI exemplifies our commitment to innovation, offering businesses robust, scalable, and future-ready solutions. With our quantum-resistant technologies, organizations can confidently deploy IoT systems protected against even the most advanced cybersecurity threats.”

Use Cases of INeS PKI

Smart Cities: Ensures secure communication between sensors, smart meters, and infrastructure.

Ensures secure communication between sensors, smart meters, and infrastructure. Healthcare IoT: Protects sensitive patient data in medical devices and networks.

Protects sensitive patient data in medical devices and networks. Industrial IoT: Prevents unauthorized access to critical systems in manufacturing and logistics.

Prevents unauthorized access to critical systems in manufacturing and logistics. Connected Vehicles: Safeguards communication between vehicles and infrastructure.

By integrating advanced technologies like INeS PKI, SEALSQ is not only addressing today’s cybersecurity challenges but also preparing its clients for a future shaped by quantum computing.

Act Now for a Secure Future

In a world where cybersecurity threats are rapidly evolving, businesses can’t afford to wait. SEALSQ’s INeS PKI offers organizations a proactive solution to protect their IoT ecosystems against today’s challenges and tomorrow’s uncertainties.

Explore the future of IoT security with INeS PKI. Try it for free today by visiting: https://hubs.li/Q02-69TB0.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ’s ability to implement its growth strategies; SEALSQ’s ability to successfully launch post-quantum semiconductor technology; SEALSQ’s ability to capture a share of the quantum semiconductor market; the growth of the quantum computing market; SEALSQ’s ability to expand its U.S. operations; SEALSQ’s ability to enhance its production facilities in the U.S. and France; SEALSQ’s ability to make additional investments towards the development of a new generation of quantum-ready semiconductors; the success of SEALCOIN; SEALSQ’s ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; the growth of the quantum computing market; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ’s filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

