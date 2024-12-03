Press release

3 December 2024

Anoto comments on the SFSA’s report of suspected accounting fraud regarding the financial year 2020

On 29 November 2024, Anoto Group AB (the “Company” or “Anoto”) received information from the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (the “SFSA”) that the SFSA in April 2024 filed a report of suspected accounting fraud in respect of the financial year 2020 to the Swedish Economic Crime Authority.

The SFSA informed Anoto that the authority previously, in connection with its investigation against Anoto, made some observations that led it to suspect that accounting fraud had occurred in the Company during financial year 2020. All the information that the Company has received as of today is described in the prospectus prepared in connection with the rights issue (the “Prospectus”) published on 29 November 2024.

The suspicion of accounting fraud is directed towards previous members of the management and board of directors who are no longer involved with the Company. It can be mentioned that the matter involves the accounting of intra-group receivables and liabilities during financial year 2020 and between Anoto Group AB and its wholly-owned subsidiary Anoto AB, meaning that no assets have left the group.

Kevin Adeson, Chairman of the board

"At Anoto, we are committed to transparency and integrity in our operations. While the report from the SFSA pertains to actions taken by former board of directors and management, we want to assure our stakeholders that the current board of directors and management have dedicated significant work and made substantial investments to improve corporate governance within the Anoto group and its financial reporting. We are focused on moving forward and continuing to strengthen Anoto on every level. Our dedication to innovation and excellence remains unwavering, and we are excited about the future prospects of Anoto."

The prospectus

The Prospectus is available on Anoto’s website, https://www.anoto.com/investors/financing-documents/, Bergs Securities AB's website, www.bergssecurities.se and the SFSA’s website, www.fi.se.

