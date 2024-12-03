Konica Minolta Installs AccurioLabel 400 at C K Print and Design

Ramsey, NJ, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced the installation of its AccurioLabel 400 digital label press at C K Print and Design, a division of C K Enterprises (CKE) in Lone Jack, Missouri. C K Print and Design, a commercial printer and label converter, prints a variety of products for its customers, ranging from labels to post cards and large format prints.

C K Print and Design's journey with Konica Minolta began in 2017 when it purchased a bizhub PRESS C71cf label press to insource its label manufacturing, allowing it to gain increased control over production quality and reduce costs. The production team affectionately named the press "Tank" for its robustness. Since then, CKE has acquired numerous technologies from Konica Minolta, including the AccurioPress C14000 sheetfed digital press. They have also added the JETvarnish 3D 52L embellishment press, AccurioWide 200 wide-format press, and most recently, the AccurioLabel 400.

Although C K Print and Design was already running a label press from another manufacturer, once it experienced the one-hit white capability of the AccurioLabel 400, the team recognized its benefits. The new press would enhance its offerings and provide much-needed additional capacity. CKE's partnership with Konica Minolta has continued to grow as the business has expanded, culminating most recently in an agreement to upgrade its bizhub label PRESS C71cf to the AccurioLabel 230.

"C K Enterprises' loyalty to the Konica Minolta brand is something we have cultivated for many years, and we are honored they continue to place their trust in us and invest in our products to move their business forward," said Frank Mallozzi, President, IPP, Konica Minolta. "We are grateful for partnerships like this and proud to play a role in this fast-growing, innovative company's success. We look forward to continuing our journey together as they enhance their customer experience and improve output quality."

C K Print and Design produces prime labels across various industries, including chemical, food and beverage, and beauty. In particular, many microbreweries rely on C K Print and Design to print high-quality labels on metallic stocks, improving their shelf appeal and providing a unique brand identity that helps them stand out in a competitive market. "The breweries are thrilled with how well we can bring their vision to life using the AccurioLabel 400," said Jim Osborn, Chief Marketing Officer, C K Enterprises.

"Our customers are absolutely loving the one-hit white of the AccurioLabel 400, and many now insist on using that press for their jobs due to its superior white and higher quality," said Charles Kunkel, President, C K Enterprises. "Our previous digital press required multiple hits to achieve the same opacity, which cost us – and our clients – both money and time. The AccurioLabel 400 has streamlined our manufacturing process, increased productivity, and our production staff finds it significantly easier to operate compared to our previous liquid toner label press."

AccurioLabel presses offer an affordable entry point to high-quality digital label printing that small businesses or boutique label converters looking to expand their capabilities can take advantage of without a large upfront investment. These easy-to-operate machines continue to deliver the high quality and consistent results that label converters, commercial printers and brand owners have come to expect from Konica Minolta devices.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its account on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About C K Enterprises

Incorporated in 1981, C K Enterprises, Inc. brings more than 43 years of service to the specialty chemical industry. The company manufactures and supplies hundreds of chemical products to the industrial manufacturing, transportation, and food processing sectors. By combining engineered equipment with quality chemical products, C K Enterprises offers tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of its customers.

