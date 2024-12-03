PrimoHoagies Celebrates New Ownership with Customer Appreciation Day

TANNERSVILLE, Pa., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the past 30 years, PrimoHoagies has been serving the highest quality Thumann's meats and cheeses, sliced fresh and piled high, on our award-winning seeded bread. Customer Appreciation Day at PrimoHoagies in Tannersville, PA is set for December 10th, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. The store is located at 2836 RT 611 and is under new ownership by Rachel and Mike Davis.

To celebrate Tannersville, PA PrimoHoagies new ownership, the store is offering PrimoPerks members* $7.99 Primo Size Turkey & Cheese, Ham & Cheese, and Italian Hoagies on December 10th, 2024 all day long!

Rachel and Mike Davis currently own and operate five other stores in Northeast Pennsylvania: Wilkes Barre, Edwardsville, Dickson City, Pittston (their most recent grand opening), and now Tannersville.

PrimoHoagies was recently named, for the second consecutive year in a row, the #1 Best Sandwich or Sub Shop in the 2024 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

The Tannersville, PA store offers dine-in seating, takeout, and delivery options. PrimoHoagies also offers catering, including its popular hoagie trays – perfect for special events, gameday, and luncheons. This location is open from 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. daily.

*To enjoy the Grand Re-Opening Day specials, customers are encouraged to join PrimoHoagies complimentary Rewards Program by visiting primohoagies.com/rewards .

ABOUT PRIMOHOAGIES

Since 1992, PrimoHoagies has proudly served top-quality Thumann's meats and cheeses on award-winning seeded bread, delivering exceptional quality, consistency, and a unique menu of specialty hoagies.

Headquartered in Westville, New Jersey, PrimoHoagies now has franchise locations open across Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas.