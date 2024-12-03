A Wish for a Family: North Carolina’s Children Facing a Foster Care Crisis This Holiday Season

Greensboro, NC, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As we enter a season known for family gatherings and togetherness, thousands of children across North Carolina face a different reality—one filled with uncertainty. The Children’s Home Society of North Carolina (CHS) sounds an urgent call this December, encouraging communities to take action in response to a growing foster care crisis impacting vulnerable children statewide.

According to the latest data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), more than 10,000 children are currently in the foster care system in North Carolina, and only 5,600 licensed foster families.

"Our state’s children are facing a crisis that is too big to ignore,” said Shannon Enoch, Executive Director of Programs at CHS. “Behind every statistic is a child who deserves a safe, stable, and loving family. This holiday season, we are asking North Carolina residents across the state to open their hearts and homes to children in need. Each of us has the power to bring hope and joy to a child who is longing to belong.”

The increase in foster care placements in North Carolina highlights the urgent need for more families willing to provide temporary care. Contributing factors include the rise in families facing economic challenges, substance abuse, and mental health issues, which have further strained an already overstretched system.

Enoch further emphasized the importance of community involvement, “During the holidays, we are reminded of the importance of family and belonging. The children we serve are wishing for something most of us may take for granted—a place to call home, people to call family. Everyone can do something.”

Ways You Can Help This Holiday Season:

1. Become a Foster Parent: CHS provides training, support, and resources to guide families through the foster care journey.

2. Advocate: Raising awareness about the foster care crisis can inspire others to take action and help solve this urgent issue.

3. Donate: Contributions made to CHS’s annual Little Red Stocking holiday fundraising campaign provide support to help North Carolina’s children and families thrive: give.chsnc.org/lrs.

A Wish That Needs Answering

At a time of year when so many children are making wishes, CHS invites the public to consider answering the wish of a child in need. By taking one small step, whether it’s opening a home to a child or simply sharing our message, you can be a part of a meaningful change in a child’s life. This season let’s come together to make sure every child has a safe place to call home and a family to call their own.

For more information on Children’s Home Society, becoming a foster or adoptive parent, volunteering, or providing financial support, please call 800-632-1400 or visit www.chsnc.org.

About Children’s Home Society of North Carolina

Children’s Home Society offers a network of services and support throughout North Carolina to help establish and sustain healthy, loving relationships in every family. For 122 years, Children’s Home Society has provided a broad spectrum of programs and services including adoption, foster care, parenting education, family preservation, and teen responsibility. Children’s Home Society believes in the importance of family, not only in the life of a child but also in the foundation of a community. For more information, visit www.chsnc.org.