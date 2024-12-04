Financial Supervision Authority Confirms Unchanged Pillar 2 Capital Requirements for Bigbank AS Starting 2025

In December 2024, the Financial Supervision Authority (FSA) presented Bigbank AS with the outcome of the annual Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) capital adequacy calculation. As a result of the evaluation, the FSA decided to leave the Pillar 2 capital requirements for Bigbank AS unchanged.

According to the decision of FSA, a requirement for own funds (P2R) in the amount of 3.2% from the total risk exposure amount (TREA) applies to Bigbank AS on consolidated basis, of which at least 2.4% must be covered with Core Tier 1 own funds and at least 1.8% with Tier 1 capital. This means that the Pillar 2 capital requirement remains the same as in the previous year.

The FSA has decided to keep the Pillar 2 guidance (P2G), applicable to Bigbank AS on consolidated basis, on the same level compared to last year, which is 1.5% from the TREA.

The renewed P2R and P2G ratios are applicable from 01.01.2025.

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 31 October 2024, the bank's total assets amounted to 2.7 billion euros, with equity of 267.6 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves more than 150,000 active customers and employs over 500 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term deposit rating of Ba1, as well as a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA of Ba2.

