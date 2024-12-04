Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market to cross $32 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The lithium-ion battery recycling market is predicted to hit USD 32 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc. This market encompasses the recovery of valuable materials, including lithium, cobalt, nickel, and other metals, from used or discarded lithium-ion batteries. These batteries are commonly utilized in various applications, such as consumer electronics, electric vehicles (EVs), and renewable energy storage systems. The recycling process consists of several key stages, including battery collection, sorting, disassembly, and the extraction of valuable elements through physical, hydrometallurgical, or pyrometallurgical methods.

Increasing awareness of the environmental impact caused by improper disposal of lithium-ion batteries, which can lead to leaks of hazardous materials, is driving the adoption of recycling processes. As the demand for critical raw materials continues to rise—particularly in light of the growing popularity of electric vehicles—the need for recycling is becoming more urgent. Moreover, manufacturers are increasingly investing in recovering valuable metals from used batteries to establish a more stable and less vulnerable supply chain, further boosting industry growth.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/11980

The lithium-ion battery recycling market from the automotive segment is anticipated to exceed USD 17 billion by 2032, primarily due to the shift toward electric vehicles and the global initiative to reduce carbon emissions. The implementation of stricter environmental policies by governments and regulatory agencies worldwide to promote battery recycling will also enhance demand. Mandates requiring automakers to ensure proper disposal or recycling of used batteries are expected to accelerate this trend.

lithium-ion battery recycling market from the lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC) segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 19.5% through 2032. This growth can be attributed to the high proportion of critical materials in NMC batteries, which presents significant economic advantages while reducing dependence on environmentally damaging mining practices. The increasing demand for batteries with excellent energy density, long cycle life, and stable thermal performance—essential for EVs and energy storage—will further promote the adoption of NMC technology.

Asia-Pacific lithium-ion battery recycling market is estimated to surpass USD 14 billion by 2032. The rapid growth of electric vehicles and consumer electronics, supported by government incentives, will bolster industry development. Stricter regulations mandating battery recycling networks and compliance with extended producer responsibility (EPR) will create substantial opportunities for market expansion. As the region continues to rely on imported raw materials to satisfy increasing battery manufacturing demands, the focus on recycling will intensify, aiming to reduce dependence on mining these critical resources.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/11980

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market definitions

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast calculation

1.4 Primary research & validation

1.4.1 Primary sources

1.4.2 Data mining sources

1.5 Market definitions

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 3600 synopsis, 2021 – 2032

Chapter 3 Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem

3.2 Regulatory landscape

3.3 Industry impact forces

3.3.1 Growth drivers

3.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.4 Growth potential analysis

3.5 Porter's analysis

3.5.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.5.3 Threat of new entrants

3.5.4 Threat of substitutes

3.6 PESTEL analysis

Browse more battery technology industry reports @ https://www.gminsights.com/industry-reports/battery-technology/77

Related Reports: -

Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size - By Chemistry (LFP, LCO, LTO, NMC, NCA, LMO), Component (Cathode, Anode, Separators, Electrolytes, Aluminum Foil, Copper Foil, Others), Application (Industrial, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Energy Storage) & Forecast, 2024 - 2032

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/lithium-ion-battery-market

Lithium-Ion Battery Dispersant Market Size - By Dispersant Type (Block Co-Polymers, Naphthalene Sulfonates, Lignosulfonates), By End-Use (Consumer Electronics, Electric Vehicles, Military, Industrial), By Distribution Segment & Forecast, 2024 – 2032

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/lithium-ion-battery-dispersant-market

Lithium-ion Stationary Battery Storage Market Size - By Chemistry (LFP, NMC), By Application (Grid Services, Behind the Meter) COVID-19 Impact analysis & Global Forecast, 2024 - 2032

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/lithium-ion-stationary-battery-storage-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.