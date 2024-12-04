Corn Powder Market to reach $48.2 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The corn powder market valuation is predicted to cross USD 48.2 billion by 2032, reported in a research analysis by Global Market Insights Inc.

Corn powder, commonly referred to as corn flour or maize flour, is a finely milled product derived from dried corn kernels. It is widely used as a thickening agent in various culinary applications and plays a vital role in baking, especially in the preparation of items like bread and tortillas.

Yellow corn powder holds a prominent share of the corn powder market, primarily due to its versatile applications in the food and beverage sector. This type of corn powder is frequently used in baked goods, cereals, snacks, and gluten-free products, appreciated for its rich flavor and nutritional benefits. The appealing natural color and high beta-carotene content of yellow corn powder attract health-conscious consumers, further increasing its market potential. Additionally, its incorporation into traditional dishes enhances its appeal, especially in regions where corn-based foods are staples.

The corn powder market from the food and beverage application segment accounted for USD 13.8 billion of the corn powder, driven by its widespread use in bakery items, snacks, soups, sauces, and traditional foods. The rising demand for gluten-free, plant-based, and clean-label products has significantly boosted the adoption of corn powder, particularly among health-conscious consumers. Its effectiveness as a thickening agent and ingredient in gluten-free formulations has made it a favored choice for both processed foods and home cooking.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets play a crucial role in the distribution of corn powder, with revenues in this segment reaching USD 11.2 billion in 2023 and projected to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2032. These retail channels offer consumers a diverse range of brands and products, catering to the rising demand for gluten-free and healthier food alternatives. They provide access to both conventional and corn powder goods, including organic and non-GMO varieties.

The U.S. corn powder market, valued at USD 7 billion in 2023, is projected to grow at a 6.8% CAGR. The extensive corn production in the country, coupled with increasing demand for gluten-free, plant-based, and clean-label products, drives this growth. Corn powder is extensively utilized in various applications, benefiting from a surge in consumer health awareness and a preference for sustainable, locally sourced ingredients. Enhanced food processing techniques and diverse retail channels contribute to the growing availability of corn powder products, positioning the market for sustained expansion.

