Company Announcement

4 December 2024

Announcement No. 37

NKT A/S concludes share buyback programme



On 3 December 2024, NKT A/S initiated a share buyback programme to meet obligations relating to the Company’s share-based incentive programmes for employees, as informed in Company Announcement no. 36 of 2 December 2024.

This share buyback programme has now been concluded.

The share buyback programme was done in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

On 3 December 2024, NKT A/S has bought back 31,000 shares for a total amount of DKK 16.3m (EUR 2.2m).

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount in DKK 3 December 2024 31,000 527.33 16,347,261.50

Following the transactions stated above, NKT A/S owns a total of 50,649 treasury shares corresponding to 0.09% of the total share capital.

Contact

Investors

Jacob Johansen, Head of Investor Relations

+45 2169 3591 / jacob.johansen@nkt.com



Press

Louise Westh Naldal, Head of Group Communications

+45 2982 0022 / louise.westh.naldal@nkt.com

