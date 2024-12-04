Company Announcement
4 December 2024
Announcement No. 37
NKT A/S concludes share buyback programme
On 3 December 2024, NKT A/S initiated a share buyback programme to meet obligations relating to the Company’s share-based incentive programmes for employees, as informed in Company Announcement no. 36 of 2 December 2024.
This share buyback programme has now been concluded.
The share buyback programme was done in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
On 3 December 2024, NKT A/S has bought back 31,000 shares for a total amount of DKK 16.3m (EUR 2.2m).
|Trading day
|Number of shares bought back
|Average transaction price
|Amount in DKK
|3 December 2024
|31,000
|527.33
|16,347,261.50
Following the transactions stated above, NKT A/S owns a total of 50,649 treasury shares corresponding to 0.09% of the total share capital.
Contact
Investors
Jacob Johansen, Head of Investor Relations
+45 2169 3591 / jacob.johansen@nkt.com
Press
Louise Westh Naldal, Head of Group Communications
+45 2982 0022 / louise.westh.naldal@nkt.com
Attachment