Finantsinspektsioon confirmed the capital requirements and guidance of Coop Pank AS at the current level

Finantsinspektsioon has carried out annual Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) and with its decision of 02.12.2024, confirmed the Pillar 2 capital requirement and guidance of Coop Pank AS at the current levels.

According to the decision of Finantsinspektsioon, the Pillar 2 requirement of 2.75% and the Pillar 2 guidance of 1.50% of the total risk position apply to Coop Pank AS from 01.01.2025.

On 28.11.2024, Eesti Pank designated Coop Pank AS as a systemically important credit institution, and this entails an additional systemically important credit institution buffer requirement of 0.50% from 01.01.2025.

The capital requirements and buffers of Coop Pank AS are as follows:

Until

31.12.2024 Since

01.01.2025 Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1) 10,05% 10,55% Base requirement 4,50% 4,50% Capital conservation buffer 2,50% 2,50% Countercyclical buffer 1,50% 1,50% Systematically important institution buffer 0,00% 0,50% Pillar 2 requirement (P2R) 1,55% 1,55% Tier 1 capital 12,06% 12,56% Base requirement 6,00% 6,00% Capital conservation buffer 2,50% 2,50% Countercyclical buffer 1,50% 1,50% Systematically important institution buffer 0,00% 0,50% Pillar 2 requirement (P2R) 2,06% 2,06% Total capital adequacy (CAD) 14,75% 15,25% Base requirement 8,00% 8,00% Capital conservation buffer 2,50% 2,50% Countercyclical buffer 1,50% 1,50% Systematically important institution buffer 0,00% 0,50% Pillar 2 requirement (P2R) 2,75% 2,75% Pillar 2 guidance (P2G) 1,50% 1,50%

According to Paavo Truu, CFO of Coop Pank, Coop Pank fulfills all applicable capital requirements with a margin and is sufficiently capitalized for continued growth.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 203 900. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores.

Additional information:

Paavo Truu

CFO

Phone: 5160 231

E-mail: paavo.truu@cooppank.ee