Norton Rose Fulbright appoints new Houston office leadership

Houston, TX, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced Carter Dugan as the Houston office’s new Partner-in-Charge and Robert Morris as its Administrative Partner.

Carter succeeds Kevin O’Gorman, who was recently appointed as the firm’s Global Co-Head of International Arbitration after serving for a number of years as the Houston Partner-in-Charge and, prior to that position, as the Houston Administrative partner. Carter has since served in the Houston Administrative Partner role for the past two years, with Rob succeeding her in this role.

Norton Rose Fulbright’s Houston office includes more than 175 lawyers who advise on litigation, transaction and intellectual property matters across several sectors, including energy, life sciences and healthcare, financial institutions and technology. In August, the Houston office relocated to the new 28-story Norton Rose Fulbright Tower, which stands as the most sustainable office development in Houston and overlooks the downtown park, Discovery Green.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner as well as its Global Managing Partner, said:

“Norton Rose Fulbright’s Houston office was established more than a century ago and remains a cornerstone of our global legal practice. Carter and Rob are respected leaders who embody our firm’s culture of inclusivity and excellence, and this office will thrive under their direction.”

Carter handles a wide range of complex commercial and energy litigation matters pending in state and federal courts across the country. She represents clients in enforcing contractual and property rights, disputes involving fraud and error and disputes alleging professional negligence. She also focuses on construction matters and has extensive experience in representing owners, municipalities and contractors in construction disputes.

Carter, who was named one of 2024’s “Women Who Mean Business” in the Houston Business Journal, commented:

“Houston has a dynamic business market filled with clients that our firm has served for many generations. I am honored to lead this office, which has a really special culture, and grateful to Kevin for his years of service in this role.”

Rob represents clients in tax controversy matters, including IRS examinations, fast track mediations, appeals and litigation, in the courts, and before the IRS competent authority office. He also advises on state tax disputes, transfer pricing issues, tax sharing agreement disputes and allegations of tax fraud and potential criminal tax charges.

Rob, who also serves as Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Co-Head of Tax, said:

“I am pleased to join Carter in leading the outstanding lawyers and business services professionals in our Houston office, which was recently selected as a top workplace by Energage for the fourth consecutive year.”

Carter and Rob are both licensed in Texas and have been with the firm their entire legal careers. Carter received her law degree from New York University Law School and her bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University. Rob received his master of laws degree in taxation from Georgetown University Law Center and his law, master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Brigham Young University.

Carter’s late grandfather, James H. Kerr, Jr., was a longtime partner in the Houston office, leading the firm’s corporate practice for many years.

Norton Rose Fulbright

Norton Rose Fulbright provides a full scope of legal services to the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions. The global law firm has more than 3,000 lawyers advising clients across more than 50 locations worldwide, including London, Houston, New York, Toronto, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Sydney and Johannesburg, covering Europe, the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. With its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized for its client service in key industries, including financial institutions; energy, infrastructure and resources; technology; transport; life sciences and healthcare; and consumer markets.

Attachments