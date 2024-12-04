IMG Academy’s NCSA College Recruiting Product Sets Record

Bradenton, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCSA College Recruiting (NCSA), an online product of IMG Academy and the world’s largest and most successful college recruiting platform, has announced the most substantial recruiting class in its nearly 25-year history. In 2024, NCSA helped more than 30,800 student-athletes continue their academic and athletic journeys.

Continuing its trend of growth, NCSA strengthens its place as the industry leader in college recruiting. An impressive approximately 25% of all freshman college roster spots were filled by student-athletes who successfully utilized NCSA’s best-in-class resources.

“A college roster spot has never been more valuable than it is today and there’s no better product to help student-athletes navigate the entire recruiting journey than NCSA,” said Brent Richard, IMG Academy CEO. “I’m incredibly proud of the team – their hard work and dedication has helped countless student-athletes around the world fulfill their dreams of going to college. As the collegiate athletics landscape continues to change, we will continue to innovate and grow our digital products to meet the needs of student-athletes everywhere.”

That innovation for NCSA includes leveraging resources from IMG Academy’s online product, IMG Academy+. The ability to further integrate IMG Academy+ – a membership-based platform offering one-on-one mental performance and nutrition coaching, as well as expert-led courses and workshops – creates a new and unmatched value proposition for student-athletes and their families during the most pivotal years of their personal development and recruiting.

NCSA provides student-athletes with tools, resources, and guidance to navigate the complex recruiting process. It connects student-athletes with a network of over 40,000 college coaches across 31 sports, giving student-athletes the opportunity to be seen by and communicate with prospective coaches. Through personalized recruiting profiles, advanced matching algorithms, and expert recruiting advice, NCSA’s proven track record and innovative approach continues to help student-athletes maximize their recruiting potential at all competition levels.

As an online product of IMG Academy, NCSA helps fulfill IMG Academy’s purpose of empowering student-athletes to win their future, both in college and in life. IMG Academy, the world’s leading sports education brand, provides a holistic education model that emphasizes personal development through athletics, preparing student-athletes not just for college sports but for long-term success.

For more information on NCSA College Recruiting, visit www.ncsasports.org.

###

About IMG Academy

IMG Academy is the world's leading sports education brand, providing a holistic education model that empowers student-athletes to win their future, preparing them for college and for life. IMG Academy provides growth opportunities for all student-athletes through an innovative suite of on-campus and online experiences:

Boarding school and camps , via a state-of-the-art campus in Bradenton, Fla.

, via a state-of-the-art campus in Bradenton, Fla. Online coaching via IMG Academy+ , with a focus on personal development through the lens of sport and performance

, with a focus on personal development through the lens of sport and performance Online college recruiting, via NCSA College Recruiting, providing content, tools, coaching, and access to a network of 40,000 college coaches

To learn more about IMG Academy and its on-campus and online experiences, visit www.imgacademy.com.