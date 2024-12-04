Prenetics Announces Participation in December Investor Conferences

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prenetics Global Limited, (NASDAQ: PRE) (“Prenetics” or the “Company”), a leading health sciences company, today announced that members of the Prenetics management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Winter Conference 2024

Date: December 10-11, 2024

Location: Virtual

Presentation: December 10, 2024 at 10:00am ET

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3074/51539

Danny Yeung, Chief Executive Officer, will deliver a presentation on December 10, 2024, and will be joined by Stephen Lo, Chief Financial Officer, and David Vanderveen, President of Prenetics Americas, for one-on-one investor meetings to be held on December 11, 2024.

13th Annual ROTH Deer Valley Event

Date: December 11-13, 2024

Location: Park City, UT

David Vanderveen, President of Prenetics Americas, will be hosting one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference.

Mr. Vanderveen has had a successful 30-year track record in beverage, nutrition, and technology, leading disruptive change at both Nirvana Water Sciences and XS Worldwide as prior CEO.

For more information or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact the Company’s investor relations at PRE@mzgroup.us.

About Prenetics

Prenetics (NASDAQ:PRE), a leading health sciences company, is dedicated to advancing consumer and clinical health. Our consumer initiative is led by IM8, a new health and wellness brand and Europa, one of the largest sports distribution companies in the USA. Our clinical division is led by Insighta, our $200 million venture focused on multi-cancer early detection technologies. This is followed by ACT Genomics, which has achieved FDA clearance for comprehensive genomic profiling of solid tumors, and CircleDNA, which uses NGS to offer comprehensive DNA tests. Each of Prenetics’ units synergistically enhances our global impact on health, embodying our commitment to ‘enhancing life through science’. To learn more about Prenetics, please visit www.prenetics.com.

