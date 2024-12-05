Financial calendar 2025 for FirstFarms A/S

FirstFarms A/S’ Board of Directors has adopted the following financial calendar for 2025:

26 March 2025 Annual report 2024 29 April 2025 Annual general meeting 28 May 2025 Interim financial report 1 January – 31 March 2025 27 August 2025 Interim financial report 1 January – 30 June 2025 26 November 2025 Interim financial report 1 January – 30 September 2025

Proposals from the shareholders for discussion on the annual general meeting 29 April 2025 shall be in the Board of Directors’ possession at the latest 18 March 2025.

FirstFarms A/S

