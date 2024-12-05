RF Connectors Market to surpass USD 61.8 billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RF Connectors Market was valued at USD 32 billion in 2023 and is projected to be worth USD 61.8 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.
A major factor driving this growth is the extension of 112G PAM4 connection in enterprise networks, which demands high-performance RF connectors for faster data transmission and improved efficiency.As data rates increase, the need for reliable RF connectors becomes essential, especially in enterprise networking, where managing large data volumes requires switches, routers, and security appliances, enabling smooth communication across various systems.
The exceptional strength and flexibility ensure reliable, consistent connections, even in challenging environments. Furthermore, its capacity to perform well at high frequencies makes it a preferred choice in advanced communication technologies such as 5G. As industries increasingly seek connectors that combine durability with high performance, the necessity for beryllium copper in RF components is steadily growing, fueling its rapid market expansion.
The RF connectors market is categorized by mounting type into edge mount, through-hole, panel mount, PCB mount, and others. The PCB mount segment is expected to reach USD 22.9 billion by 2032, making it the fastest-growing segment. PCB mount connectors are extensively used across industries such as telecommunications, automotive, consumer electronics, and aerospace. These connectors enable efficient integration of RF connectors straight onto printed circuit boards, making them indispensable in today’s compact and high-performance electronic devices.
In terms of material, beryllium copper is the fastest-growing segment, with an expected CAGR of 9.2% between 2024 and 2032. Its superior mechanical and electrical properties, including excellent conductivity, durability, and corrosion resistance, make it ideal for high-demand applications in telecommunications, aerospace, and military sectors. Beryllium copper’s strength and flexibility ensure consistent and reliable connections, even in harsh environments.
The U.S. held a 77.9% share of the North America RF connectors market in 2023, backed by strong needs across the aerospace, telecommunications industries, and automotive. The push towards 5G network deployment, alongside advancements in military and defense communication systems, has sharply increased the demand for high-performance RF connectors. Furthermore, the presence of key manufacturers and ongoing innovations in wireless communication technology are fueling market growth. However, growing competition from alternative wireless connectivity solutions poses a challenge for traditional RF connector manufacturers to retain their market share.
RF Connectors Market Players
Companies including Amphenol Corporation, Anritsu Corporation, AVX Corporation, Belden Inc., Bomar Interconnect Products, Inc., Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Corning Optical Communications, Delta Electronics, Inc., Digi-Key Electronics, Hirose Electric Co., Ltd., HUBER+SUHNER, JAE (Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd.), Johanson Technology, Inc., L-com Global Connectivity, Molex, LLC, Pasternack Enterprises Inc., Radiall SA, RF Industries, Ltd., Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Samtec Inc., Smiths Interconnect, TE Connectivity Ltd., W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc. are some firms working in RF connectors industry.
The RF connectors market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue (USD Billion) from 2021 to 2032, for the following segments:
Market, By Product Type
- BNC connectors
- SMA connectors
- MCX/MMCX connectors
- N-Type connectors
- TNC connectors
- F-Type connectors
- UHF connectors
- QMA connectors
- Others
Market, By Frequency Range
- Low frequency (< 1 GHz)
- Medium frequency (1-6 GHz)
- High frequency (> 6 GHz)
Market, By Mounting Type
- Edge mount
- Through hole
- Panel mount
- PCB mount
- Others
Market, By Material
- Brass
- Beryllium copper
- Stainless steel
- Aluminum
- Others
Market, By Plating
- Gold
- Silver
- Nickel
- Others
Market, By Application
- Wireless infrastructure
- Test & measurement equipment
- Satellite communication
- Broadcast equipment
- Antenna systems
- IoT devices
- Medical devices
- Others
Market, By End-use Industry
- Telecommunications
- Aerospace & defense
- Consumer electronics
- Automotive
- Industrial
- IT & networking
- Healthcare
- Others
