Virtune announces a change of the underlying crypto asset for Virtune Polygon ETP from Polygon (MATIC) to Polygon Ecosystem Token (POL)

Stockholm, December 5, 2024 - Virtune announces that following Polygon's upgrade to enhance its native token's utility and support a growing network of blockchains, Polygon (MATIC) will be replaced by Polygon Ecosystem Token (POL) as the underlying crypto asset for Virtune Polygon ETP (ISIN code: SE0021630217, ticker name: VIRPOLY) today on the 5th of December 2024.

Notice of changed terms and conditions

Effective as of today 5th of December 2024, the underlying crypto asset for VIRPOLY will be converted from Polygon (MATIC) to Polygon Ecosystem Token (POL). Please note that the change of the underlying crypto asset of this ETP will not impact investors, other than the switch of the underlying asset to POL, which correlates with the value development of MATIC. No action is required from the investors. The ETP will continue to operate as usual and remain available for trading during standard exchange hours.

Relevant Exchange Traded Product

ETP: Virtune Polygon ETP

Bloomberg: VIRPOLY SS

WKN: A4AGZP

ISIN: SE0021630217

Ticker Symbol: VIRPOLY

Settlement Currency: SEK

Place of initial listing: Nasdaq Stockholm

Trading Currency on Nasdaq Stockholm: SEK

Change:

Old underlying crypto asset: Polygon (MATIC)

New underlying crypto asset: Polygon Ecosystem Token (POL)

Press contact

Christopher Kock, CEO Virtune AB (Publ)

Christopher@virtune.com

+46 70 073 45 64

Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a fully regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, terms at www.virtune.com.

Attachment