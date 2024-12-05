Powered Surgical Instruments Market to hit USD 3.7 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powered Surgical Instruments Market size reached an estimated USD 2.6 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a 4% CAGR from 2024 to 2032. These devices, either electrically or pneumatically operated, are designed to enhance precision and control in surgical procedures by powering tasks like cutting, drilling, and fluid evacuation. By leveraging compressed air or electricity, powered surgical instruments facilitate efficient, precise handling of bone and cartilage during surgeries.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/11995

Technological advancements, including robotics and computer-assisted systems, are enhancing the functionality of these instruments, enabling surgeons to perform intricate procedures with improved accuracy. This trend is accelerating the adoption of powered surgical tools as healthcare providers prioritize outcomes and patient safety.

Hospitals and surgical centers are increasingly investing in these advanced tools to enhance procedural accuracy and consistency, minimizing the potential for human error. These instruments are also designed for ease of sterilization and maintenance, ensuring high hygiene standards and lowering infection risks.

The powered surgical instruments market for powered surgical instruments is categorized by product type into handpieces and accessories. Handpieces include drill, reamer, saw systems, staplers, and shavers, while accessories are divided into surgical and electrical components. The handpieces segment is set to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2032, driven by the growing prevalence of minimally invasive surgeries that require precision tools. These handpieces provide surgeons with enhanced control, particularly useful for delicate operations.

By application, the powered surgical instruments market spans cardiothoracic, orthopedic, cardiovascular, neurosurgery, ENT, plastic, and other surgical areas. Orthopedic surgery leads the segment, owing to the increasing cases of musculoskeletal conditions, such as osteoarthritis and osteoporosis, which are driving demand for orthopedic surgeries. The need for effective and accurate surgical interventions has thus contributed to orthopedic surgery maintaining the largest share within the market.

End-use segmentation divides the powered surgical instruments market into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), clinics, and other facilities. The hospital segment, valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2023, is seeing strong growth as healthcare infrastructure expands worldwide. Government and private sector investments in new hospitals and surgical facilities, particularly in emerging economies, are fueling demand for advanced surgical equipment, including powered instruments.

In North America, the powered surgical instruments market was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2023, with a projected 4.1% CAGR through the forecast period. High rates of chronic conditions like cardiovascular disease, cancer, and osteoarthritis are increasing the demand for surgical interventions, sustaining the need for these advanced tools. With a robust healthcare system and an aging population, North America remains a key market for powered surgical instruments, underpinned by demand for high-precision tools to meet complex surgical needs.

Request for Report Customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/11995

Major players in powered surgical instruments market include Arthrex, B. Braun Melsungen, Becton, Dickinson and Company, CONMED Corporation, DePuy Synthes, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, KLS Martin Group, Medtronic, MicroAire Surgical Instruments, Nouvag, Peter Brasseler Holdings, Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corporation, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings among others.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definitions

1.2 Research design

1.2.1 Research approach

1.2.2 Data collection methods

1.3 Base estimates & calculations

1.3.1 Base year calculation

1.3.2 Key trends for market estimation

1.4 Forecast model

1.5 Primary research and validation

1.5.1 Primary sources

1.5.2 Data mining sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 3600 synopsis

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising prevalence of chronic diseases

3.2.1.2 Growing geriatric population

3.2.1.3 Increasing awareness about minimally invasive surgical procedures

3.2.1.4 Technological advancement in surgical instruments

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 Stringent regulatory challenges for medical devices

3.2.2.2 Dearth of skilled professionals

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Growth potential analysis

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Technological landscape

3.6.1 Core technologies

3.6.2 Adjacent technologies

3.7 Pricing analysis

3.7.1 By region

3.7.2 By product

3.8 Future market trends

3.9 Patent analysis

3.10 Pipeline analysis

3.11 Clinical trial landscape

3.12 Gap analysis

3.13 Porter’s analysis

3.14 PESTEL analysis

Browse more surgical devices industry reports @ https://www.gminsights.com/industry-reports/surgical-devices/82

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.