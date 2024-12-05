Polyethylene Glycol Market Trends Highlight Robust Demand and USD 7,999.4 million Valuation by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The polyethylene glycol (PEG) market is entering a transformative phase, buoyed by strong demand from multiple end-use industries, including pharmaceuticals, personal care, and food and beverage. With versatile properties such as water solubility, chemical stability, and non-toxicity, polyethylene glycol is becoming indispensable across a range of applications.

In 2024, the market is projected to achieve a year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%, with an estimated valuation of USD 4,284.0 million. This growth trajectory is underpinned by its adoption in diverse applications, including drug formulation, skin care products, and industrial lubricants.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2024 and 2034, reaching a valuation of USD 7,999.4 million by 2034. This expansion reflects rising investment in research and development, as manufacturers aim to introduce innovative PEG-based products while meeting stringent regulatory standards.

Stay Ahead of Industry Trends – Get Your Sample Report Now! https://www.fmisamplereport.com/sample/rep-gb-19895

Demand Analysis

Rising demand for water-soluble polymers in industrial applications.

Increased adoption in pharmaceuticals for drug formulations and laxatives.

Growing preference in personal care products due to its emollient and humectant properties.

Expanding use in food and beverage industries as a stabilizer and thickener.

High demand for sustainable and biodegradable polyethylene glycol products.



"The polyethylene glycol market is experiencing a transformative phase driven by increasing applications in pharmaceuticals, personal care, and industrial sectors. Robust R&D and demand from emerging economies are expected to solidify its growth trajectory," says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from Polyethylene Glycol Market Study:

The polyethylene glycol market is set to achieve a valuation of USD 4,284.0 million in 2024.

From 2024 to 2034, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4%, reaching USD 7,999.4 million.

Pharmaceuticals remain the largest application segment, contributing over 35% to market revenue in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market, driven by strong industrial growth in India and China.

Increasing focus on eco-friendly polyethylene glycol products is a major trend shaping the industry.



Key Industry Highlights:

Strong Pharmaceutical Demand: Polyethylene glycol’s use in laxatives, drug carriers, and excipients is driving steady demand in the healthcare sector. Technological Advancements: Innovations in production techniques are improving product efficiency and environmental compatibility. Sustainability Focus: Manufacturers are prioritizing biodegradable and sustainable polyethylene glycol formulations to align with global environmental goals. Regional Growth: North America and Asia-Pacific lead the market, while Europe remains a key hub for R&D activities.

Polyethylene Glycol Market Trends and Restraints Assessment

Trends Driving Growth:

Pharmaceutical Innovations: Widespread adoption of PEG as an excipient in advanced drug delivery systems, including controlled-release medications.

Personal Care Boom: Rising consumer awareness about skincare and haircare is propelling the demand for PEG-based cosmetics and toiletries.

Sustainability Push: Increasing focus on eco-friendly and bio-based polyethylene glycol to meet environmental regulations and consumer preferences.



Restraints Hindering Growth:

Raw Material Price Volatility: Fluctuating prices of ethylene oxide, a key raw material, impact manufacturing costs.

Stringent Regulations: Compliance with stringent regulatory requirements in pharmaceutical and food applications poses challenges for manufacturers.





Competitive Landscape in the Polyethylene Glycol Market

The polyethylene glycol market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on innovation, mergers, and regional expansions. These firms are investing heavily in R&D to develop sustainable and high-performance polyethylene glycol products. Additionally, partnerships with pharmaceutical and personal care companies are enabling deeper market penetration.

Key Players of the Polyethylene Glycol Industry

Evonik Industries AG

BASF

SABIC

The DOW Company

Huntsman Corporation

Croda

Liaoning Oxiranchem

Clariant

Lotte Chemicals

Mitsui Chemicals

Matangi

Shree Vallabh Chemicals

Liaoning Kelong

Sanyo Chemicals

Lion Specialty Chemicals Co Ltd



Recent Developments

BASF SE launched a new line of biodegradable polyethylene glycol products tailored for the pharmaceutical industry in 2023.

launched a new line of biodegradable polyethylene glycol products tailored for the pharmaceutical industry in 2023. The Dow Chemical Company expanded its production capacity in the Asia-Pacific region to meet surging demand in 2024.

expanded its production capacity in the Asia-Pacific region to meet surging demand in 2024. Lotte Chemical Corporation introduced innovative grades of polyethylene glycol for high-performance industrial applications.





Access the Full Report for In-Depth Insights Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/polyethylene-glycol-market

Country-wise Growth Analysis of Polyethylene Glycol Sales

North America: Dominates the market with a significant share due to strong demand in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. Robust R&D infrastructure supports product innovation.

Dominates the market with a significant share due to strong demand in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. Robust R&D infrastructure supports product innovation. Asia-Pacific: Poised to be the fastest-growing region, driven by rapid industrialization and expanding pharmaceutical and personal care industries in China and India.

Poised to be the fastest-growing region, driven by rapid industrialization and expanding pharmaceutical and personal care industries in China and India. Europe: The market is witnessing steady growth due to stringent environmental regulations favoring bio-based PEG products.

The market is witnessing steady growth due to stringent environmental regulations favoring bio-based PEG products. Latin America and the Middle East: Emerging markets with increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure and industrial applications.

Country-wise Insights

Countries Value CAGR (2024 to 2034) Japan 8.5% South Korea 7.9% China 7.3% India 6.3% UK 5.7%

Key Segments of the Polyethylene Glycol Industry

By Product Type:

In terms of product type, the industry is divided into Liquid under (PEG 200, PEG 300, PEG 400, PEG 600), Solid under (PEG 1000, PEG 1500, PEG 2000), Powder/Flakes (PEG 3000, PEG 8000, PEG 10000, PEG 20000). The industry is divided by product type into liquids, which include PEG 200, PEG 300, PEG 400, and PEG 600; solids, including PEG 1000, PEG 1500, and PEG 2000; and powders or flakes, which consist of PEG 3000, PEG 8000, PEG 10000, and PEG 20000.

By Application:

In terms of application, the industry is divided into pharmaceuticals, including tablet binders and fillers and topical preparations; cosmetics and personal care, such as moisturizers, humectants, and others; textiles, including softening and finishing agents, dyeing agents, antistatic agents, and others; paper and pulp, with applications like paper softeners and anti-curl agents; the rubber industry, for molding, anti-tack agents, and other uses; and chemicals, including lubricants, plasticizers, resin modifiers, and more.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa (MEA), have been covered in the report.

German Translation –

Der Markt für Polyethylenglykol (PEG) tritt in eine Transformationsphase ein, getragen von der starken Nachfrage aus verschiedenen Endverbrauchsbranchen, darunter Pharmazeutika, Körperpflegemittel sowie Lebensmittel und Getränke. Mit vielseitigen Eigenschaften wie Wasserlöslichkeit, chemischer Stabilität und Ungiftigkeit wird Polyethylenglykol für eine Reihe von Anwendungen unverzichtbar.

Im Jahr 2024 wird für den Markt ein jährliches Wachstum von 5,9 % erwartet , der geschätzte Wert liegt bei 4.284,0 Millionen USD . Dieser Wachstumstrend wird durch die Verwendung in verschiedenen Anwendungen untermauert, darunter Arzneimittelformulierung, Hautpflegeprodukte und Industrieschmierstoffe.

Für die Zukunft wird erwartet, dass der Markt zwischen 2024 und 2034 mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,4 % wächst und bis 2034 einen Wert von 7.999,4 Millionen USD erreicht . Diese Expansion spiegelt die steigenden Investitionen in Forschung und Entwicklung wider, da die Hersteller innovative PEG-basierte Produkte auf den Markt bringen und gleichzeitig strenge regulatorische Standards einhalten möchten.

Bedarfsanalyse

Steigende Nachfrage nach wasserlöslichen Polymeren in industriellen Anwendungen.

Verstärkter Einsatz in der Pharmaindustrie für Arzneimittelformulierungen und Abführmittel.

Aufgrund seiner erweichenden und feuchtigkeitsspendenden Eigenschaften wird es in Körperpflegeprodukten zunehmend bevorzugt.

Wird zunehmend in der Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie als Stabilisator und Verdickungsmittel eingesetzt.

Hohe Nachfrage nach nachhaltigen und biologisch abbaubaren Polyethylenglykol-Produkten.





"Der Polyethylenglykol-Markt erlebt eine Transformationsphase, die durch die zunehmende Anwendung in den Bereichen Pharmazie, Körperpflege und Industrie vorangetrieben wird. Wir erwarten, dass eine intensive F&E-Arbeit und die Nachfrage aus den Schwellenländern den Wachstumstrend festigen werden", sagt Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie zu Polyethylenglykol:

Der Markt für Polyethylenglykol soll im Jahr 2024 einen Wert von 4.284,0 Millionen USD erreichen.

Von 2024 bis 2034 wird der Markt voraussichtlich mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,4 % wachsen und 7.999,4 Millionen USD erreichen.

Pharmazeutika bleiben das größte Anwendungssegment und tragen im Jahr 2024 über 35 % zum Marktumsatz bei.

Der asiatisch-pazifische Raum ist der am schnellsten wachsende regionale Markt, angetrieben durch das starke industrielle Wachstum in Indien und China.

Ein wichtiger Trend, der die Branche prägt, ist die zunehmende Konzentration auf umweltfreundliche Polyethylenglykolprodukte.





Wichtige Highlights der Branche:

Starke Nachfrage nach Arzneimitteln: Die Verwendung von Polyethylenglykol in Abführmitteln, Arzneimittelträgern und Hilfsstoffen sorgt für eine stetige Nachfrage im Gesundheitssektor. Technologischer Fortschritt: Innovationen in Produktionstechniken verbessern die Produkteffizienz und Umweltverträglichkeit. Fokus auf Nachhaltigkeit: Hersteller bevorzugen biologisch abbaubare und nachhaltige Polyethylenglykol-Formulierungen, um globale Umweltziele zu erreichen. Regionales Wachstum: Nordamerika und der asiatisch-pazifische Raum führen den Markt an, während Europa ein wichtiger Knotenpunkt für F&E-Aktivitäten bleibt.

Polyethylenglykol – Markttrends und -beschränkungen

Wachstumstreiber:

Pharmazeutische Innovationen: Weitverbreitete Verwendung von PEG als Hilfsstoff in modernen Arzneimittelverabreichungssystemen, einschließlich Medikamenten mit kontrollierter Freisetzung.

Boom im Bereich Körperpflege: Das steigende Bewusstsein der Verbraucher für Haut- und Haarpflege treibt die Nachfrage nach Kosmetika und Toilettenartikeln auf PEG-Basis an.

Nachhaltigkeitsschub: Zunehmender Fokus auf umweltfreundliches und biobasiertes Polyethylenglykol, um Umweltvorschriften und Verbraucherpräferenzen zu erfüllen.





Wachstumshemmende Beschränkungen:

Volatilität der Rohstoffpreise: Schwankende Preise für Ethylenoxid, einen wichtigen Rohstoff, wirken sich auf die Herstellungskosten aus.

Strenge Vorschriften: Die Einhaltung strenger gesetzlicher Anforderungen bei Pharma- und Lebensmittelanwendungen stellt Hersteller vor Herausforderungen.

Wettbewerbslandschaft auf dem Polyethylenglykolmarkt

Der Polyethylenglykolmarkt ist hart umkämpft, wobei die wichtigsten Akteure auf Innovation, Fusionen und regionale Expansionen setzen. Diese Unternehmen investieren massiv in Forschung und Entwicklung, um nachhaltige und leistungsstarke Polyethylenglykolprodukte zu entwickeln. Darüber hinaus ermöglichen Partnerschaften mit Pharma- und Körperpflegeunternehmen eine tiefere Marktdurchdringung.

Hauptakteure der Polyethylenglykolindustrie

Evonik Industries AG

BASF

SABIC

Die DOW Company

Huntsman Corporation

Croda

Liaoning Okhiranchem

Clariant

Lotte Chemicals

Mitsui-Chemikalien

Panzer

Shree Vallabh Chemicals

Liaoning Kelong

Sanyo Chemikalien

Lion Spezialchemikalien Co Ltd





Jüngste Entwicklungen

BASF SE bringt 2023 eine neue Produktlinie biologisch abbaubarer Polyethylenglykole auf den Markt, die speziell auf die Pharmaindustrie zugeschnitten ist.

bringt 2023 eine neue Produktlinie biologisch abbaubarer Polyethylenglykole auf den Markt, die speziell auf die Pharmaindustrie zugeschnitten ist. Um der steigenden Nachfrage im Jahr 2024 gerecht zu werden, hat die Dow Chemical Company ihre Produktionskapazität im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum erweitert.

ihre Produktionskapazität im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum erweitert. Lotte Chemical Corporation hat innovative Polyethylenglykol-Typen für leistungsstarke industrielle Anwendungen eingeführt.





Länderspezifische Wachstumsanalyse des Polyethylenglykol-Umsatzes

Nordamerika: Beherrscht den Markt mit einem erheblichen Anteil aufgrund der starken Nachfrage nach Pharmazeutika und Kosmetika. Robuste F&E-Infrastruktur unterstützt Produktinnovation.

Beherrscht den Markt mit einem erheblichen Anteil aufgrund der starken Nachfrage nach Pharmazeutika und Kosmetika. Robuste F&E-Infrastruktur unterstützt Produktinnovation. Asien-Pazifik: Wird voraussichtlich die am schnellsten wachsende Region werden, angetrieben durch die schnelle Industrialisierung und die Expansion der Pharma- und Körperpflegeindustrie in China und Indien.

Wird voraussichtlich die am schnellsten wachsende Region werden, angetrieben durch die schnelle Industrialisierung und die Expansion der Pharma- und Körperpflegeindustrie in China und Indien. Europa: Der Markt erlebt ein stetiges Wachstum aufgrund strenger Umweltschutzbestimmungen, die biobasierte PEG-Produkte bevorzugen.

Der Markt erlebt ein stetiges Wachstum aufgrund strenger Umweltschutzbestimmungen, die biobasierte PEG-Produkte bevorzugen. Lateinamerika und Naher Osten: Schwellenmärkte mit steigenden Investitionen in Gesundheitsinfrastruktur und industrielle Anwendungen.

Länderspezifische Einblicke

Länder Wert CAGR (2024 bis 2034) Japan 8,5 % Südkorea 7,9 % China 7,3 % Indien 6,3 % Vereinigtes Königreich 5,7 %

Wichtige Segmente der Polyethylenglykolindustrie

Nach Produkttyp:

In Bezug auf den Produkttyp ist die Branche in Flüssigkeiten (PEG 200, PEG 300, PEG 400, PEG 600), Feststoffe (PEG 1000, PEG 1500, PEG 2000) und Pulver/Flocken (PEG 3000, PEG 8000, PEG 10000, PEG 20000) unterteilt. Die Branche ist nach Produkttyp in Flüssigkeiten (PEG 200, PEG 300, PEG 400 und PEG 600), Feststoffe (PEG 1000, PEG 1500 und PEG 2000) und Pulver oder Flocken (PEG 3000, PEG 8000, PEG 10000 und PEG 20000) unterteilt.

Nach Anwendung:

Hinsichtlich der Anwendung ist die Branche in Pharmazeutika (einschließlich Bindemittel und Füllstoffe für Tabletten und topische Präparate); Kosmetika und Körperpflegemittel (wie Feuchtigkeitscremes, Feuchthaltemittel und mehr); Textilien (einschließlich Weichmacher und Appreturmittel, Färbemittel, Antistatika und mehr); Papier und Zellstoff (mit Anwendungen wie Papierweichmacher und Antirollmittel); die Gummiindustrie (für Formgebung, Trennmittel und andere Verwendungen); und Chemikalien (einschließlich Schmiermittel, Weichmacher, Harzmodifikatoren und mehr).

Nach Region:

Der Bericht behandelt wichtige Länder Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Westeuropas, Osteuropas, Ostasiens, Südasiens, des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas (MEA).

Authored By

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Chemicals & Materials

The polyethylene market is evaluated at USD 118.5 billion in 2024. The industry is expected to reach USD 197.3 billion by 2034 with an emerging online buying experience.

The global renewable polyethylene market is expected to register a CAGR of 18% by garnering a market value of USD 5,082 million by the end of 2033.

The chlorinated polyethylene market is predicted to witness an impressive CAGR of 7.2% over the forecasted period of 2022 to 2032.

Over the forecast period, global poly(butylene succinate) sales are likely to soar at 12.1% CAGR.

The low density polyethylene market is expected to have stable growth during the next 10 years followed by a predicted value of USD 72,649.90 million by 2034.

The chlorinated polyethylene resins & elastomers market is forecast to reach USD 600 Million by 2022, expected to flourish at a CAGR of 8% to reach USD 1,297 Million by 2032.

The dimer acid-based (DAB) polyamide resin market is expected to gain from USD 2,814.3 million in 2024 to USD 5,550 million by 2034.

The global chlorinated isocyanurates demand is anticipated to be valued at USD 4.5 Billion in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% to be valued at USD 7.5 Billion from 2022 to 2032.

The sales in the global n-butylene oxide 1,2 market are anticipated to rise at a CAGR of nearly 7% to 8% during the forecast period 2022 to 2032.

The global synthetic polyisoprene rubber market is currently valued at around USD 2.5 Billion and is anticipated to expand at a healthy CAGR of 6.2% to reach USD 4.6 Billion by 2032.

Check Recent Article on Personal Care Ingredients: Global Personal Care Ingredients Sales Forecast 2024-2034

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube