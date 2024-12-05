Data Center Liquid Cooling Market to USD 17.28 Billion by 2032, Owing to Growing Need for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Size Analysis:

“The SNS Insider report indicates that the Data Center Liquid Cooling Market was valued at USD 2.99 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 17.28 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 21.54% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

The growing need for data centers, driven by the expansion of cloud computing, big data analytics, and AI, is accelerating the demand for advanced cooling technologies. As the volume of data-intensive applications increases, efficiently managing the heat generated by data center servers has become critical. Traditional air-cooling methods are often insufficient for the energy requirements of modern data centers, making liquid cooling a more effective solution. Liquid cooling systems provide superior heat dissipation and reduce overall energy consumption, making them an attractive alternative. In addition, heightened regulatory pressures to reduce carbon emissions are encouraging companies to shift towards more sustainable cooling solutions. Liquid cooling technologies, particularly those using closed-loop water or refrigerant systems, offer a greener approach by lowering carbon footprints while meeting environmental sustainability goals. This is increasingly important as organizations seek to align with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards, with liquid cooling helping to reduce energy consumption while keeping systems within optimal temperature ranges.

Technological advancements in cooling methods such as immersion cooling, direct-to-chip cooling, and liquid-to-liquid cooling are also contributing to market growth. These innovative solutions are gaining traction in high-performance sectors such as high-performance computing (HPC) and cryptocurrency mining, where efficient cooling is crucial. Furthermore, as data centers evolve towards hyperscale architectures, liquid cooling is emerging as the ideal solution to support high-density racks and energy-intensive workloads. The Data Center Liquid Cooling Market is growing rapidly due to several key factors. As cloud service providers (CSPs) and hyperscalers expand their infrastructures, liquid cooling systems provide a competitive edge by enhancing energy efficiency and supporting sustainable operations. Given that liquid cooling systems outperform traditional air-cooling solutions in energy efficiency, their adoption is on the rise, particularly in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, where data center growth is substantial. Rising awareness of environmental sustainability is another critical growth driver. Governments worldwide are instituting regulations to reduce energy consumption and promote the use of eco-friendly technologies. This regulatory shift is expected to fuel the adoption of liquid cooling systems, which offer substantial reductions in energy costs and operational expenses.





Get a Sample Report of Data Center Liquid Cooling Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1248

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Schneider Electric - EcoAisle Liquid Cooling System

Vertiv Group - Liebert VIC (Vertiv Immersion Cooling)

Asetek - RackCDU Direct-to-Chip Liquid Cooling

CoolIT Systems - Direct Liquid Cooling (DLC) Solutions

Rittal GmbH - LCP DX Liquid Cooling Package

Fujitsu Limited - Liquid Immersion Cooling System

Submer - SmartPodX Immersion Cooling

Iceotope Technologies - Ku:l Immersion Cooling

Nortek Air Solutions – ServerCool Liquid Cooling

Midas Green Technologies - Immersion Cooling System

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC) - CarnotJet Immersion Cooling System

Chilldyne - Negative Pressure Liquid Cooling System

Huawei Technologies - FusionModule2000 Liquid Cooling

Dell Technologies - Direct Liquid Cooling Solution

Supermicro – SuperBlade with Liquid Cooling

Lenovo - Neptune™ Liquid Cooling

LiquidStack - Two-Phase Liquid Cooling System

IBM Corporation - Cool Blue Liquid Cooling

Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. (ACT) - Heat Pipe Heat Exchangers

Alfa Laval - Heat Transfer Systems for Data Centers

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.99 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 17.28 Billion CAGR CAGR of 21.54% from 2024-2032. Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers •The rise in data-intensive applications and AI training demands require efficient cooling for high-performance servers.



•Traditional air-cooling struggles with high-density server setups, driving the shift to liquid cooling for superior heat management.



•Compact liquid cooling solutions are ideal for edge data centers in space-constrained environments.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, Make an Enquiry Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1248

Segmentation Analysis

By Component

The solution segment held a larger share of 58.23% of the market in 2023 and is expected to continue dominating the Data Center Liquid Cooling Market because the overall structure of cooling systems supports the performance. Imparted the implementation of liquid cooling technologies like immersion cooling, direct-to-chip cooling, and liquid-to-liquid, which play an essential role in heat management in the latest data centers. These provide better heat dissipation, energy efficiency and scalability, suiting them for high-density workloads and hyper scale data centers. These advanced cooling solutions are gaining immense demand owing to the growing need for cloud computing, AI, and big data analytics. The segment will continue to dominate the market as more data centers are gradually adopting energy-efficient cooling technologies to lower operational costs and improve sustainability.

The services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Data Center Liquid Cooling Market due to the increasing complexities in implementing liquid cooling systems on-site as well as a need for constant maintenance and support. The continued adoption of liquid cooling technologies has resulted in demand for expert consulting, system integration, installation, and after-sales support services to help organizations maximize their investment. As data centers expand in size and demand more developed solutions, services ranging from training to monitoring to upgrading systems have also become essential. Moreover, the rising data center market across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific further propels the growth of this market. Predominantly, due to the need to retain the ongoing functioning and operation of the liquid cooling systems, the services segment will notedly reach heights through the forecast period.

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Segmentation:

By Account Type

Solution

Services

By Application

Wholesale

Enterprise

Hyperscale

Colocation

Others

By End-Use

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Others

Regional Landscape

North America dominated the Data Center Liquid Cooling Market and represented a significant revenue share in 2023. Many global technology giants and cloud service providers are located in the region, so they have been spending a large amount on data centers. The growth of liquid cooling systems in North America can also be attributed to the region's highly developed infrastructure, rapid adoption of advanced and modern technologies, and stringent environmental regulations that encourage energy-efficient solutions. The growing need for high-performance computing and hyper scale data centers, combined with the need to address energy consumption and carbon emissions results in the growing adoption of liquid cooling solutions. The U.S. — one of the biggest data center markets — is one of the leaders, with most of the largest data centers also adopting liquid cooling for improved sustainability and operational efficiency. With the expansion of data centers continuing, North America is projected to continue holding the market share throughout the forecast.

The highest CAGR in the data center liquid cooling Market is expected to be in Asia-Pacific as the region is rapidly digitalizing and cloud adoption and big data analytics are induced, by all major economies of the region. With this strong growth in demand for data storage and data processing, relevant investments in data center infrastructure are massive in various markets, including China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Additionally, government initiatives encouraging smart cities and smart grid development are contributing to the increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions such as liquid cooling. Liquid cooling systems are witnessing an upsurge in demand across the region, especially at data centers supporting various AI, IoT, and machine learning applications, owing to the increased emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency. The region had been anticipated to see continuing rapid growth as a result of these and other factors across its evolving digital ecosystem.





Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1248

Recent Developments

March 2024: Dell Technologies has expanded its partnership with a leading provider of immersion cooling technology, aiming to provide energy-efficient solutions for high-performance workloads. The immersion cooling system, which submerges servers in a thermally conductive liquid, is expected to drive the company's expansion in the data center liquid cooling market.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Segmentation, By Component

8. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Segmentation, By Data Center Type

9. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Segmentation, By End-Use

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Analysis Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/data-center-liquid-cooling-market-1248

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

SNS Insider Offering/ Consulting Services:

Go To Market Assessment Service

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment

Competitive Benchmarking and Market Share Gain

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.