Wi-Fi as a Service Market to Reach USD 31.52 Billion by 2032 | Empowered Wi-Fi as a Service as a Driver of Uninterrupted Connectivity Price and increase in demand. | Research by SNS Insider

Market Analysis

With this increase in demand for seamless connectivity, the global demand for Wi-Fi services has also grown. More and more businesses, educational institutions, and public service sectors are switching over to Wi-Fi as a Service to deliver strong networking without the underlying complexities of traditional Wi-Fi infrastructure management. WaaS solutions help organizations avoid large initial capital expenditures, lower operating costs, and take advantage of the elasticity of the cloud. This has brought WaaS into the fold for numerous industries looking to upgrade their wireless communication systems. The increasing number of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and the growing adoption of cloud computing are also providing the impetus to the strong growth of the market. With the increasing number of connected devices, the need for scalable and reliable wireless infrastructure has been on the rise. WaaS solutions also give businesses greater flexibility to keep pace with this growing IoT ecosystem, which requires high-speed connectivity and simplified network management.

The rising adoption of 5G technology is one of the crucial factors triggering the growth of the WaaS market. As 5G networks roll out globally, they will complement WaaS offerings, providing higher bandwidth and lower latency for enterprise networks. This will increase the need for WaaS solutions that can handle complicated, fast-moving networks with ease. Additionally, factors such as the increasing need for remote work and hybrid working models, and e-learning have fuelled the demand for stable Wi-Fi solutions.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Wi-Fi as a Service Market Report Scope:

Segmentation Analysis

By Component

In 2023, the infrastructure segment led the WaaS market, accounting for approximately 45% of the revenue share. The infrastructure segment includes essential components such as wireless access points, routers, controllers, and switches, which are vital for the smooth operation of Wi-Fi networks. As organizations increasingly embrace WaaS, the demand for infrastructure components, that can be easily integrated into cloud-based management systems, is rising.

Infrastructure-based WaaS solutions offer businesses greater flexibility, allowing them to scale their network as their operations grow. Moreover, the adoption of cloud computing has further enhanced the demand for network infrastructure that is capable of supporting large-scale connectivity without requiring substantial on-site hardware.

By Location

In 2023, the indoor segment of the WaaS market captured the largest revenue share of approximately 69%. This dominance is driven by the widespread use of Wi-Fi in offices, shopping malls, hospitals, universities, and other indoor venues where high-speed connectivity is essential for smooth operations. Indoor Wi-Fi solutions cater to environments where users expect seamless, high-quality internet access. Whether for business, educational purposes, or public services, indoor WaaS solutions provide scalable and reliable connectivity in complex environments.

The outdoor segment is also expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period. As more cities embrace the concept of smart cities and increase the deployment of connected devices in public spaces, the demand for outdoor Wi-Fi networks is expected to rise. This segment includes public Wi-Fi networks in parks, streets, stadiums, and outdoor events, where large numbers of users require fast, reliable, and secure internet access.

Wi-Fi as a Service Market Segmentation:

Regional Analysis

North America

In 2023, North America led the Wi-Fi as a Service market, accounting for approximately 37% of the market share. The region's dominance is attributed to the rapid adoption of advanced technologies, including cloud computing, IoT, and 5G, all of which are fueling the demand for scalable and reliable wireless solutions. The U.S. is home to many global technology companies, including Cisco, Aruba Networks, and Extreme Networks, which are major players in the WaaS market. Moreover, government initiatives to improve infrastructure and promote the adoption of smart technologies are also driving growth in the region. The expansion of IoT in industries such as retail, healthcare, and transportation is increasing the demand for WaaS solutions.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for WaaS solutions. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are investing heavily in smart city infrastructure, cloud computing, and advanced networking technologies, all of which are expected to drive the demand for WaaS solutions. The region's rapidly expanding middle class, increased mobile internet penetration, and growing adoption of e-commerce and digital services are contributing to the rising demand for reliable, high-speed connectivity.

Recent Developments

June 2024: Cisco announced the launch of its next-generation WaaS platform, offering advanced analytics and AI-driven features for seamless network management.

April 2024: Aruba Networks expanded its WaaS offerings to include AI-powered analytics for businesses to optimize their Wi-Fi networks in real time.

