Drone Nerds Welcomes Fotokite to Its Enterprise Lineup for Public Safety Teams

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Nerds, one of North America’s largest retailers, distributors, and providers of enterprise drone solutions, is proud to announce the addition of Fotokite to its enterprise lineup. Designed for public safety and emergency response teams, Fotokite is a tethered drone system that provides reliable, continuous aerial support without the need for active piloting. With unmatched ease of use and a focus on situational awareness, this system is set to enhance response capabilities for first responders.

“At Drone Nerds, we’re committed to equipping our customers with the most effective, reliable tools on the market,” states Jeremy Schneiderman, CEO of Drone Nerds. “Fotokite Sigma is an outstanding addition to our lineup, providing a critical aerial perspective that can support and protect public safety teams in real-time.”

“Fotokite is thrilled to partner with Drone Nerds in our mission to better equip first responders with the critical tools they need to enhance situational awareness,” says Chris Martorana, Director of Marketing at Fotokite. “This collaboration will make our actively tethered UAS (Fotokite), more accessible to first responders, empowering them with reliable aerial situational awareness that supports safety and informed decision-making in the field. Together with Drone Nerds, we look forward to better supporting those who serve and protect our communities.”

Hands-Free, Autonomous Deployment

Fotokite takes the complexity out of drone operation, launching, flying, and landing at the push of a button—no piloting required. The tethered design means that any team member can deploy it instantly, allowing emergency responders to focus fully on the mission at hand. This unique setup makes Fotokite an ideal tool for first responders who need aerial support without additional operational overhead.

Unlimited Flight Time for Continuous Coverage

One of Fotokite’s standout features is its unlimited flight time. 37.5 days in a row is the current record. The system will remain airborne, flying autonomously while providing constant situational awareness as long as it has a power source: vehicle, inverter, or generator, depending on the configuration. The uninterrupted aerial coverage thatFotokite provides ensures that public safety teams have reliable, round-the-clock support throughout any operation, whether it’s a large-scale response or ongoing surveillance.

Built to Perform in All Weather Conditions

Emergency scenarios aren’t always predictable, and Fotokite is built to perform in challenging conditions, including rain, snow, and high winds. Outfitted with high-quality RGB and thermal cameras, the system provides clear visuals, helping teams monitor situations accurately when visibility is otherwise compromised.

Configurations to Suit Every Mission

Fotokite is available in two adaptable configurations, each tailored to different operational needs:

Rooftop Box : The Rooftop Box configuration is Fotokite’s flagship configuration that provides immediate and completely hands-free increased situational awareness. Designed for integration into SUVs and heavy apparatus vehicle classes, the Rooftop configuration deploys with the push of a button.

The Rooftop Box configuration is Fotokite’s flagship configuration that provides immediate and completely hands-free increased situational awareness. Designed for integration into SUVs and heavy apparatus vehicle classes, the Rooftop configuration deploys with the push of a button. Transport Case: The Transport Case configuration allows the use of the Fotokite Sigma to be interchangeable between vehicles and provides flexibility in deploying the system at the scene of an incident.

About DroneNerds:

Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more.

For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com.

About Fotokite:

Fotokite is a Zurich, CH, and Boulder, CO-based company creating cutting-edge tools that assist public safety teams with elevated situational awareness. The company builds fully autonomous, persistent, and reliable systems that provide invaluable overview information to firefighters and first responders to help them manage complex, safety-critical situations.

For more information, visit fotokite.com.