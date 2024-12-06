FSRU Independence becomes property of KN Energies

KN Energies AB (hereinafter – the Company) informs that on 6 December 2024 the Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (hereinafter – the FSRU) Independence has been transferred to the ownership of the Company and registered in the Lithuanian Seagoing Register. This event will be marked by the raising of the tricolour and the unveiling of the home port name, Klaipėda, during today's official handover ceremony.

Until recently, the LNG terminal FSRU Independence was leased from the Norwegian company Höegh Evi. The Law on Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal of the Republic of Lithuania provides the obligation to acquire and own the FSRU by the end of 2024 and to ensure her operation until 31 December 2044. The takeover of the vessel on this date is the result of the decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders in 2022 and the FSRU Independence sale and purchase agreement concluded in spring 2024. The transaction value is EUR 138.04 million (USD 153.50 million).





