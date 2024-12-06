Apollo Art Auctions encapsulates the celebration of cultures through the Fine Ancient Art & Antiquities sale, bringing a touch of luxury during the holiday season

LONDON, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Art Auctions is proud to announce the ‘Fine Ancient Art & Antiquities’ auction taking place on the 15th of December. The auction will showcase a wide selection of excellent Egyptian, Roman, Greek, Viking, Medieval, Western Asiatic, and more antiquities ranging from 5000 BC to 15th century AD. The sale will be held at our central London showroom, 63 – 64 Margaret Street, W1W 8SW, and online via the Apollo Art Auctions platform at 3 p.m. GMT.

This Christmas, Apollo Art Auctions presents a journey through the ages with an eclectic selection of well-provenanced antiquities, showcasing a diverse range of authentic antiquities this holiday season, sourced from distinguished collections, including Alison Barker (1951–2021), Mrs. B. Ellison, W. Benson Harer, Drexel Institute, Minneapolis Institute of Art, Nahum Goldmann (1894–1982), Shlomo Moussaieff (1923–2015), and Dr. Guido Goldman (1937–2020).

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The auction opens with Lot 2, an iconic and well-preserved Egyptian wooden boat model from the Middle Kingdom period, carved from cedar wood with original pigmentation intact. Boats like this held profound significance in Egyptian beliefs, as they were thought to transport the soul of the deceased to the afterlife.

Lot 55 – A masterpiece of ancient Egyptian masonry. This vessel, carved from the red jasper stone and is in exceptional condition, preserved as though it was just carved. A vessel such as this one would have been a symbol of status and used to contain precious perfumes and oils.

We move forward to a remarkable assemblage of Greek pottery. Lot 87, a rare and large Attic black-glazed kylix featuring a satyr with an erect phallus and a spiralling tail. This imagery is fitting for its intended purpose, as kylixes were used for drinking wine. Satyrs, half-human, half-horse companions of Dionysus, the god of wine, were often depicted engaging in mischievous or immoral acts. Notably, the exterior of this kylix is plain, concealing the satyr depicted on the tondo (interior base). As wine fills the cup, the image remains hidden until gradually revealed as the drink is consumed, making it an ideal conversation piece for Greek symposiums.

Indulge in a large selection of fine and wearable jewellery throughout the sale, in particular, lot 104, a rare Classical Period gold ring showcasing a mythological scene of a griffin attacking a galloping horse. The craftsmanship is exceptional, capturing the dynamic energy of the scene with remarkable artistic realism, characteristic of the Classical period.

Lot 179 – A life-sized marble head of Roman Emperor Septimius Severus. Severus, often referred to as the first African emperor, hailed from a prominent family in Leptis Magna, North Africa, and strengthened his rule by marrying Julia Domna of a distinguished Syrian family. Rising through military ranks, he earned total loyalty from a highly remunerated army, establishing an empire of great respect. His architectural legacy endures today, with monuments like the triumphal arch in the Roman Forum serving as enduring symbols of political propaganda.

Moving on to close the sale, you find a large selection of Byzantine artifacts and jewellery featuring lot 295, a large, wearable gold medallion depicting Emperor Theodosius, a powerful representation of Christianity. Likely owned by a high-ranking soldier or a court official, this medallion exemplifies the influence and prestige of Byzantine art and culture.

All lots will be available to view at our showroom by appointment only from 6th to the 13th of December, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. All items are professionally handled by our white-gloved team, who prepare them for in-house shipping. Contact us via email enquiries@apolloauctions.com or by calling (+44) 7424 994167.