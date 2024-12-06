Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting

On December 6, 2024, the extraordinary general meeting of Virtune AB ( publ ) was held and below is a summary of the decisions that were made:

It was decided to update the articles of association regarding the limits of the share capital and remove the paragraph for Right of first refusal, according to the submitted proposal from the board of directors.

It was decided to reduce the share capital without cancellation of shares in accordance with Nasdaq's changed requirements relating to share capital, according to the proposal presented by the board.

It was decided to determine the remuneration for the board, according to the submitted proposal from the company's larger shareholders.

Minutes taken at the meeting will be published on Virtune's website https://virtune.com/ under the heading IR where other material from the extraordinary general meeting is also available.

