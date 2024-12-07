Admirals Group AS Announces a Sale of its Australian Subsidiary

Admirals Group AS has entered into an agreement to sell its wholly owned subsidiary, Admirals AU PTY Ltd (Australia), a licensed investment company, to a non-related party, as part of the Admirals group’s ongoing optimization of its geographic focus. The transaction, subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to positively contribute to Admirals Group AS’s net profit and streamline its operations in alignment with its core strategy. This strategic move underscores Admirals Group AS’s commitment to delivering value by concentrating resources in key regions where it sees the strongest potential for growth and operational efficiency.

