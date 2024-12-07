Pennsylvania Skill, powered by Pace-O-Matic, Responds to Commonwealth Court Ruling in Favor of Skill Games

Harrisburg, PA, Dec. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace-O-Matic is pleased, and not surprised, that the Commonwealth Court agrees the ban passed by the Philadelphia City Council is unlawful. Lifting it is a victory for Philadelphia small businesses that count on the supplemental income they receive when patrons play the Pennsylvania Skill games they operate in their establishments. This ban did nothing more than harm businesses that are already struggling because of the economy.

We tried to work with the city council to end illegal games that are a nuisance to Philadelphia. Instead, members took a broad brush and banned legal games as well. This was a slap to small businesses with legal games that follow the law. They also say they feel safer with skill games and having players in their establishment, especially late at night when staff is slim, to ward off crime.



Pace-O-Matic wants to see the state legislature pass a skill game regulation and taxation bill that will create guardrails and allow struggling small businesses in Philadelphia and elsewhere to succeed. There is support from members of the General Assembly, including Philadelphia lawmakers and Gov. Josh Shapiro, to pass the legislation. The measure also would create $250 million in state taxes in the first year.

We are confident that we also will win the state Supreme Court challenge when it is heard, ending all unlawful skill game bans in the state, including the recently passed ban in Bensalem.