Downstream Processing Market Witnesses Rapid Growth Fueled by Biopharmaceutical Demand and Technological Advancements | Report by S&S Insider

Austin, Dec. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The S&S Insider report indicates that, “The Downstream Processing Market was valued at USD 29.35 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 99.64 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.60% from 2024 to 2032.”

Accelerating Growth of the Downstream Processing Market

The downstream processing market is experiencing rapid expansion, fueled by the surging demand for biopharmaceuticals such as vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and enzymes. This growth is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and advancements in biotechnology, which have spurred the development of biologics. With global pharmaceutical industry revenues reaching approximately USD 1.6 trillion in 2023, biopharmaceuticals have emerged as a significant and fast-growing segment. Downstream processing is pivotal in ensuring the efficient purification and recovery of these complex products, promoting further innovation in the field.

This innovation is reflected in the adoption of advanced technologies like single-use systems, membrane chromatography, and continuous processing. By Q1 2023, over 100 approved gene, cell, and RNA therapies, alongside 3,700 therapies in development, underscored the rising need for scalable solutions. These advancements enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and support the increasing global demand for biologics.





Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 29.35 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 99.64 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.60% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Product (Chromatography Systems, Filters, Evaporators, Centrifuges, Dryers, Others)

• By Technique (Cell Disruption, Solid-liquid Separation, Concentration, Purification by Chromatography, Formulation)

• By Application (Antibiotic Production, Hormone Production, Antibodies Production, Enzyme Production, Vaccine Production) Key Drivers • Surging Demand for Biopharmaceuticals Drives Growth in Downstream Processing Market

• Advancements in RNA Drugs, Gene Editing, and Cell Therapies Expand Downstream Processing Market

By Application, Antibiotics Dominate While Antibodies Drive Rapid Growth in Downstream Processing Market

In 2023, the Antibiotic Production segment captured 34% of the downstream processing market revenue, driven by global demand to combat bacterial infections. Their widespread application in healthcare and agriculture, coupled with mature manufacturing practices, ensures large-scale production and steady revenues. Cost-effective purification methods and antibiotics' essential role in public health further solidify this segment's dominance.

The Antibodies Production segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.51% from 2024 to 2032, fueled by rising demand for monoclonal antibodies and biosimilars to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. Innovations in scalable downstream technologies, such as chromatography and single-use systems, and a robust pipeline of therapies are accelerating growth, highlighting the segment’s expanding prominence in biopharma.

By Technique, Chromatography Leads While Solid-Liquid Separation Drives Future Growth

In 2023, the Purification By Chromatography segment accounted for 42% of the downstream processing market revenue, owing to its unmatched ability to deliver high-purity biomolecules. Its adaptability for diverse biopharmaceuticals, including monoclonal antibodies and vaccines, has positioned it as a vital industry tool. Ongoing technological advancements have further solidified its role as the most reliable purification method.

The Solid-Liquid Separation segment is poised to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.99% from 2024 to 2032, driven by rising demand for efficient filtration and centrifugation solutions. Its critical role in biologics and cell therapy production, coupled with a shift toward sustainable and cost-effective manufacturing, drives innovation. These factors underline its importance in meeting the evolving needs of the biopharma sector.

North America Dominates, Asia Pacific Drives Rapid Growth

In 2023, North America accounted for 36% of the downstream processing market revenue, led by its strong biopharmaceutical industry and advanced R&D infrastructure. Substantial investments in manufacturing technologies and the presence of major market players have reinforced its dominance. High demand for biologics and favorable regulatory support further cement its leadership.

The Asia Pacific region is set to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.68% from 2024 to 2032, driven by increasing biopharma investments and expanding healthcare infrastructure. Government initiatives promoting local biomanufacturing and cost-efficient production capabilities are key growth drivers. The region's rising demand for biologics and biosimilars underscores its growing role in the global market.





Key Developments in the Downstream Processing Market

On November 21, 2024, Sartorius Stedim Biotech inaugurated its Center for Bioprocess Innovation in Marlborough, USA, focusing on cell and gene therapy manufacturing with GMP suites set to open in 2025.

inaugurated its Center for Bioprocess Innovation in Marlborough, USA, focusing on cell and gene therapy manufacturing with GMP suites set to open in 2025. On November 7, 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the construction of a 10,000-square-foot Bioprocess Design Center in Hyderabad, India, to advance biotherapeutics manufacturing, opening in early 2025.

