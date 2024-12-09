Advantest Launches KGD Test Cell for Power Semiconductors

TOKYO, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today announced an integrated test cell designed to maximize die-level test yields for wide-bandgap (WBG) devices essential to power semiconductors. The Advantest Known Good Die (KGD) Test Cell combines the company’s CREA MT series power device testers with the new HA1100 die prober.

Demand for power semiconductors continues to grow with the rapid escalation of electric vehicles (EV) and power infrastructure. WBG devices, particularly silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN), are essential for the design and manufacture of power semiconductors, enabling them to be smaller, faster and more efficient than silicon-based devices. However, screening for failures in WBG devices is challenging, as the probe card, chuck and devices can be damaged due to the high voltage and current at which they operate.

Essentially serving as a one-stop shop for efficient equipment management, the Advantest KGD test cell solution helps reduce customers’ manufacturing costs. CREA’s proprietary probe card interface (PCI) technology can eliminate damage risk. However, if damage does occur, Advantest can investigate it using the test cell, allowing customers to minimize downtime. The HA1100 die prober for the CREA MT series test systems enables the assembly of dies in power modules using only passed (KGD) die, ensuring no failed die find their way into the module. This prevents yield loss at module test, thus reducing the loss of final multi-die assembled power modules.

“Our new KGD test cell is the first solution to combine the CREA MT testers with Advantest’s proven handling technology, enabling dynamic test at the die level,” said Kazuyuki Yamashita, executive vice president, DH Group, Advantest. “The CREA PCI technology regulates power/energy to protect the probe card, the chuck and the devices from damage while testing failing die – a competitive differentiator that lets customers assemble their modules with confidence.”

Currently under development, the HA1100 die prober will be released to the global market in the second quarter of 2025.

To learn more about the new KGD Test Cell, as well as Advantest’s full line of automated test equipment and materials, visit booth 1648 at SEMICON Japan 2024, December 11-13, Tokyo Big Sight.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC) including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

