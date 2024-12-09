Targeted Protein Degradation Market Growing at 20.7% CAGR to Hit USD 3547.91 million by 2034 | PMR

New York, USA, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

The global targeted protein degradation market size is projected to grow from USD 541.98 million in 2024 to USD 3547.91 million by 2034, at a CAGR of 20.7%, according to a new report by Polaris Market Research.

Targeted protein degradation assimilates the cell's organic ejection system to discard disease-generating proteins and is suitable for varied therapeutic regions involving oncology, dermatology, immunology, neuroscience, and respiratory illness. As a completely new perspective, it offers aspiration of illnesses formerly considered to be undruggable. Degrading instead of impeding a target protein provides many benefits, such as a more productive drug response at lower doses and a more accurate mediation with possibly decreased ramifications and illness aversion.

Key Insights from Report

The market for targeted protein degradation is significantly shaped by its motive to confront illnesses by targeting and diminishing breaking down or disease-engendering proteins that conventional therapies might not productively confront.

The targeted protein degradation market segmentation is mainly based on type, therapeutic area, route of administration, and region.

Based on type, the proteolysis-targeting chimeric molecules (PROTACs) segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, the report provides market insights into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Targeted Protein Degradation Market Scope

Report Attributes Details Market size value in 2024 USD 541.98 million Market size value in 2025 USD 653.03 million Revenue Forecast in 2034 USD 3547.91 million CAGR 20.7% from 2025 to 2034 Base year 2024 Historical data 2020-2023 Forecast period 2025-2034

Market’s Growth Drivers

Earmarking Oncogenic Proteins: Targeted protein degradation is surfacing as a favorable method to confront the restrictions of conventional cancer therapies, especially since it is utilized for earmarking oncogenic proteins that drive cancer advancement. As per a 2023 study issued in Nature Reviews Drug Discovery, 60% of the agile TPD projects are concentrated on oncology-connected targets. This augmentation is propelled by TPD therapies to personally deteriorate cancer-connected proteins that are arduous to earmark with traditional drugs, contributing to targeted protein degradation market growth.

Surge in Neurological Illnesses: There is a growing concentration on petitioning TPD technologies to handle neurological illnesses. Proteins enmeshed in neurodegenerative illnesses such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's are growingly being targeted for degradation to relieve illness indications or retard progression. An evaluated article in Cell Reports (2023) underscores that an additional 20% of current TPD research enterprises are targeted at neurodegenerative diseases.

Strategic Alliances between Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Firms: Tactical associations and alliances between pharmaceutical firms and biotechnology organizations are speedily escalating in the market. These associations are important for progressing research, allocating technological proficiency, and speeding the advancement of new TPD therapies.

List of Targeted Protein Degradation Market Key Players

Arvinas

Kymera Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics

Zymeworks

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Pfizer

AbbVie

Molteni Farmaceutici

Geographical Analysis

North America accounted for the largest targeted protein degradation market share owing to its progressive healthcare framework, notable funding of biotechnology research, and a strong pipeline of clinical trials. The region's supremacy is reinforced by the existence of spearheading pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms that are diligently advancing and commercializing inventive targeted protein degradation therapies.

Europe is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to sizeable research and developmental ventures and a robust concentration on inventive therapeutics. The region profits from entrenched healthcare systems, collective research frameworks, and notable funding for biotechnology and pharmaceutical research. European nations are growingly funding customized medicines and earmarked therapies, causing the market's expansion.





Market Segmentation

By Type Outlook

Degronimids

Immunomodulatory Drugs (IMiDs)

Proteolysis-Targeting Chimeric Molecules (PROTACs)

Sudden Acquired Retinal Degeneration Syndrome (SARD)

Selective Estrogen Receptor Degraders (SERDs)

Others

By Therapeutic Area Outlook

Inflammatory Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Oncological Disorders

Respiratory Disorders

Others

By Route of Administration Outlook

Oral

Intravenous

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



