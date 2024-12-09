Advanced Semiconductor Materials Market to Reach USD 140.38 Billion by 2032, Driven by 5G, AI, and EV Innovations | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Advanced Semiconductor Materials Market Size was valued at USD 50.55 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 140.38 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 12.1% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Geopolitical Tensions and Innovation in Advanced Semiconductor Materials

Semiconductor materials are the backbone of the electronics industry, enabling the development of integrated circuits, transistors, sensors, and power devices. Advanced materials like compound semiconductors, two-dimensional materials, and organic semiconductors are crucial for the creation of next-generation, energy-efficient, and miniaturized devices. Leading ICT manufacturers such as Samsung and ASML are heavily investing in these innovations, driving breakthroughs in high-performance electronics. A significant market driver is the geopolitical tension over key materials like gallium and germanium, with China controlling 60% of germanium and 98% of gallium production. In 2024, China’s export restrictions led to price hikes, threatening global supply chains. This has prompted the U.S. to seek alternative sources, such as tungsten mines, accelerating investments in secure supply chains.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

WOLFSPEED, INC . (Silicon Carbide Power Devices, GaN Power Devices)

. (Silicon Carbide Power Devices, GaN Power Devices) Coherent Corp. (Laser Systems, Metrology Systems)

(Laser Systems, Metrology Systems) Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. (Copper Foil, Optical Fibers)

(Copper Foil, Optical Fibers) Nichia Corporation (LEDs, Laser Diodes)

(LEDs, Laser Diodes) Soitec (SOI Wafers, GaN-on-Si Wafers)

(SOI Wafers, GaN-on-Si Wafers) AXT, Inc. (Sapphire Substrates, Silicon Carbide Substrates)

(Sapphire Substrates, Silicon Carbide Substrates) ENTEGRIS (Process Gas Handling Systems, CMP Consumables)

(Process Gas Handling Systems, CMP Consumables) Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Memory Chips, System-on-Chips (SoCs))

(Memory Chips, System-on-Chips (SoCs)) IQE PLC (Epitaxial Materials, LED Epiwafers)

(Epitaxial Materials, LED Epiwafers) Applied Materials (Etch Systems, Deposition Systems)

(Etch Systems, Deposition Systems) LG Chem Ltd . (Battery Materials, Electronic Materials)

. (Battery Materials, Electronic Materials) Resonac Holdings Corporation (Photoresists, Electronic Chemicals)

(Photoresists, Electronic Chemicals) BASF SE (Electronic Chemicals, Polymer Materials)

(Electronic Chemicals, Polymer Materials) KYOCERA Corporation (Ceramic Packages, Cutting Tools)

(Ceramic Packages, Cutting Tools) Dow Chemical Company (Electronic Materials, Semiconductor Chemicals)

(Electronic Materials, Semiconductor Chemicals) 3M Company (Abrasives, Adhesives)

(Abrasives, Adhesives) Air Liquide (Process Gases, Gas Equipment)

(Process Gases, Gas Equipment) Veeco Instruments Inc. (MOCVD Systems, Plasma Etching Systems)

(MOCVD Systems, Plasma Etching Systems) Evonik Industries (Electronic Chemicals, Polymer Materials)

(Electronic Chemicals, Polymer Materials) Tokyo Electron Ltd. (Lithography Systems, Etch Systems).

Advanced Materials for Semiconductor Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 50.55 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 140.38 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.1% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Material Type (Compound Semiconductors, Two-Dimensional Materials, Nanomaterials, Organic Semiconductors, Others)

• By Application Type (Power Electronics, High-frequency Devices, Photovoltaics, Memory and Storage, Optoelectronics, Others)

• By End-User (IT and Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Industrial, Building and Automation) Key Drivers • Surging Demand for High-Performance Electronics Drives Growth in Advanced Semiconductor Materials Market.

• Driving Innovation: The Impact of R&D Investments on Next-Generation Semiconductor Technologies.

Advanced Semiconductor Materials Market: Compound Semiconductors and Memory Solutions Lead While Power Electronics and 2D Materials Drive Future Growth

By Material Type

In 2023, the Compound Semiconductors segment led the Advanced Semiconductor Materials Market with a 35% revenue share, driven by its pivotal role in power electronics, RF communications, and optoelectronics. Materials like gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) power advancements such as Infineon Technologies' SiC-based devices for efficient EVs and renewable energy systems and Qorvo's GaN technologies enhancing 5G infrastructure.

The Two-Dimensional Materials segment is projected to grow at the CAGR of 14.08%, fueled by innovations in graphene and transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs). Companies like IBM are leveraging graphene's superior properties to develop transistors that significantly boost device speed and efficiency.

By Application Type

In 2023, the Memory and Storage segment led the Advanced Semiconductor Materials Market with a 29.7% revenue share, driven by the demand for high-capacity, high-speed solutions in consumer electronics, data centers, and cloud computing. Advanced DRAM and NAND flash memory technologies, such as those from Samsung Electronics, significantly enhance data processing speed and storage efficiency to meet modern application needs.

The Power Electronics segment is forecasted to grow at the CAGR of 14.24%, fueled by its cost-effective energy efficiency solutions for renewable energy, EVs, and industrial automation. Companies like Infineon Technologies, with revenues exceeding USD 10.84 billion in 2023, are advancing silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) devices for superior efficiency and thermal performance in power conversion.

Regional Dynamics in the Advanced Semiconductor Materials Market: Asia Pacific Dominance and North America's Rapid Growth

Asia Pacific is set to dominate the Advanced Semiconductor Materials Market, of around 35% of the market share by 2023. This leadership is driven by a strong semiconductor-manufacturing ecosystem in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) held 54% of the global foundry market in 2023. Additionally, Japan's semiconductor market was valued at USD 40 billion, while South Korea's semiconductor exports reached USD 128 billion.

North America is anticipated to achieve the CAGR of 14.13% from 2024 to 2032, driven by its concentration of leading semiconductor firms like Intel and NVIDIA, which generated USD 63 billion and USD 26 billion, respectively, in 2023. Strong contributions from top-tier research institutions and a robust USD 150 billion semiconductor sales figure further solidify the region's potential.

Recent Development

October 15, 2024 – Wolfspeed secures USD 2.5 billion in funding to expand its silicon carbide chip production in the U.S., including USD 750 million in CHIPS Act grants and USD 750 million from private investments led by Apollo Global Management. The funding will support expansion efforts in North Carolina and New York, advancing the company's role in EV, renewable energy, and AI applications.

March 29, 2024 – Coherent has established the world’s first 6-inch indium phosphide (InP) wafer fabrication capability at its Sherman, Texas, and Järfälla, Sweden, facilities. This development will significantly enhance production capacity, reduce die costs, and support the growing demand for InP devices in various applications, including AI interconnects and 6G wireless communications.

November 19, 2024 – Samsung held a tool-in ceremony for its new semiconductor R&D complex (NRD-K) at the Giheung campus, marking a significant milestone. The facility, set to begin operations in 2025, will be a key research base for memory, system LSI, and foundry semiconductor R&D, with Samsung planning to invest KRW 20 trillion by 2030.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Key Vendors and Feature Analysis, 2023

5.2 Performance Benchmarks, 2023

5.3 Integration Capabilities, by Software

5.4 Usage Statistics, 2023

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Advanced Semiconductor Materials Market Segmentation, by Material Type

8. Advanced Semiconductor Materials Market Segmentation, by Application Type

9. Advanced Semiconductor Materials Market Segmentation, by End-User

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

